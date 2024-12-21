Olive Lyons, first female ferry owner/operator in Washington

Washington state has the largest ferry system in the United States and the second largest in the world. Twenty-three ferries are currently in operation, but to date only six women have been captains. The first was Olive Lyons, co-owner of the Palouse Ferry from 1893 until 1926. Located near the confluence of the Palouse and Snake Rivers, and later known as Lyons’ Ferry, it connected southwestern Whitman County and northern Columbia County for 108 years, from 1859 to 1968.

Born in Marion County, Ohio, in 1844, Olive was the seventh of the 12 children of Jacob and Mercy Holderman. But tragedy marked the first half of Olive’s life. She lost six of her siblings before they reached the age of 24, and she was widowed three times.

In 1854, her 18-year-old twin sisters, Adaline and Jane, drowned while swimming in Knox County, Ill. Subsequently, four of her five brothers, as well as her father, served in the Union Army during the Civil War. All survived, but her oldest brother Gilderoy and her father later died as a result of their injuries. In the summer of 1867, Olive’s brother Guildford was “accidentally” shot and killed by “bushwhackers” in Kansas; and in September her brother Scott was hanged in Lawrence, Kan., for allegedly murdering more than 17 men. In 1873, her sister Elenor died of acute uremia at the age of 23.

Olive’s first husband, John Wood, whom she married in 1872 in Kansas, died in Walla Walla, not long after surviving family members moved west in 1879. Olive quickly remarried: on May 1, 1880, she wed William Tanksley, who died only three years later. Neither union produced children.

Her third husband was Daniel Lyons (1829-93) of Starbuck. He had immigrated to Canada from Ireland and later crossed the border into Washington. A widower with two grown children, he and a man named John Markley were co-owners of the Palouse Ferry. Olive and Daniel were married in March of 1883 in Columbia County.