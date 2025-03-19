OPINION: As alleged criminals, we are now all equal

Trump’s royal advisers excavated a barbarous 18th century “Aliens Enemies Act” (used to imprison Japanese-Americans during WWII) as legal grounds to deport 250 Venezuelan immigrants. This action itself should not shock – he promised as much in his campaign: that upon taking the presidency he would dictate two things: ridding the country of illegal immigrants and energy independence through a “drill baby drill” policy. The shock waves are not in the what, but in the how.

How? If we connect the dots and follow the sequence of events that led to these immigrants being loaded onto planes headed for a jail in El Salvador post-haste, there is a pause, a gasp. These were people “alleged” to have gang affiliation, neither formally charged nor convicted. Following the how, we observe a nation in slow motion falling to pieces.

If the constitutional system of checks and balances is a dam holding back such events, it has been breached. My own anguish is on display as I reach out to the likes of Dick Cheney for a quote: "In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”

In connecting the dots, the threats take form. Am I an “alleged” criminal? Are you? Sahar Aziz, Rutgers law professor, provides a sobering reminder that "Americans should view how they are treated as an indicator of what’s in store for anyone who has views that dissent from the government."

As was expected, a judge, in this case James E. Boasberg, did block the deportation. But the plane and its precious cargo had already taken off, and the judge’s verbal demand that the plane turn around was mockingly brushed off. If this episode is an isolated abuse of executive power, as has become customary in the Oval Office – think Iran Contra Affair – we could stomach the breach of power and limp along with confidence that our individual civil liberties still stand strong. No longer.