OPINION: DOGE audit exposes trillions lost in government's black hole

In my last editorial, I detailed how USAID — supposedly an aid agency — is actually a $44 billion slush fund for globalist corruption, media manipulation and political interference. While claiming to provide humanitarian relief, it bankrolls DEI activism, fuels riots and even funds terrorist-linked groups.

USAID didn’t just meddle in foreign affairs; it played a key role in Trump’s impeachment, colluded with the CIA against a sitting president and funneled taxpayer dollars to media outlets like The New York Times, Politico and Reuters to push its agenda.

I noted that Catholic Relief Services took $4.6 billion from USAID. Currently, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is suing the Trump administration for cutting off federal funding. Two points. First, the Roman church isn’t exactly strapped for cash — it doesn’t need taxpayer subsidies. Second, it’s curious how liberals, who usually scream about church-state separation, are fine with handing billions to a religious group — so long as it funds their causes.

According to the 2023 Social Security and Medicare Trustees Report, Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts Medicare will be insolvent by 2031 and Social Security by 2033. Meanwhile, the national debt sits at $36.5 trillion, with $227 trillion in additional unfunded liabilities. If we don’t act now, we’re headed for fiscal ruin.

The solution? Step one: eliminate every ounce of waste, fraud and abuse. Step two: slash federal spending.

Few realize where the bulk of the federal budget goes:

Medicare/Medicaid – $1.7 trillion Social Security – $1.5 trillion Interest on the debt – $1 trillion Defense – $882 billion

The first two are politically untouchable — unless we eliminate waste, fraud and abuse. And given those staggering sums, there’s plenty to find if anyone bothers to look.

Last week, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) took a deep dive into the Social Security Administration (SSA), and the findings were staggering. The SSA database lists 398,416,213 people alive. Yet, according to the latest U.S. Census, the country’s population is 334,914,896. Where did these extra 63.5 million “living” Americans come from?

It gets worse. According to DOGE, the database shows that 20,789,524 centenarians are still alive — despite the U.S. Census listing only 83,732. Even more miraculously, 12,428,110 are supposedly over 120 years old, and one person is older than the United States itself: over 360. Elon Musk joked that “Twilight” must be real and that vampires are collecting Social Security.