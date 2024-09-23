Incoming WSU president: ‘Our purpose endures’

Elizabeth Cantwell believes higher education across the country is facing a moment of change — and the key is remaining agile and flexible while “surfing all the waves.”

Cantwell was ushered in as Washington State University’s 12th president Thursday, making history as the first woman to hold the position in the institution’s 135-year lifetime.

“I’m enormously proud to represent women in that sense,” she said. “When you seek to do anything big it should be because you believe in your capabilities.”

She succeeds current WSU President Kirk Schulz, who’s served in the role since 2016. Cantwell will begin leading the university April 1 after Schulz’s term concludes March 31.

Cantwell is being handed the torch during uncertain times for higher education institutions nationwide, following directives from U.S. President Donald Trump that place pressure on research funding, along with diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“Our purpose endures,” she said. “Staying close to that land grant mission, and making sure we aren’t just delivering it now but we’re delivering it in a decade, notwithstanding the kinds of shifts and changes we are seeing.”

Her aim is elevating WSU financially to maintain the ability to serve students well, continuing to be part of an “incredibly novel and innovative” Pac-12 conference.

Cantwell was born in Boston, Mass., and spent her formative years in New England.

After graduating public high school in Manhattan, N.Y., she went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in human behavior from the University of Chicago, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from University of California, Berkeley.