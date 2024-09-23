Palouse welcomes first 2025 baby

Caden Thompson entered the world with the distinction of being the first baby born on the Palouse in 2025.

He is the healthy son of Pullman residents Adrianne Griebel-Thompson and Connor Thompson. Caden was born at 8:02 a.m. Thursday at Pullman Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long.

“It is pretty special,” Connor Thompson said. “We definitely are just happy that he is here and he is healthy and that everything went well, but it’s just a nice added perk or cool thing that he is the first one in the area for the year.”

Caden was also welcomed by his 4-year-old sibling, Adelia, who is thrilled to be a big sister, Connor Thompson said.

“(Caden) looks exactly like his big sister when she was born,” he said.