Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

Palouse welcomes first 2025 baby

Caden Thompson born healthy Thursday morning at Pullman Regional Hospital

Anthony Kuipers
Pullman Regional Hospital

Caden Thompson entered the world with the distinction of being the first baby born on the Palouse in 2025.

He is the healthy son of Pullman residents Adrianne Griebel-Thompson and Connor Thompson. Caden was born at 8:02 a.m. Thursday at Pullman Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long.

“It is pretty special,” Connor Thompson said. “We definitely are just happy that he is here and he is healthy and that everything went well, but it’s just a nice added perk or cool thing that he is the first one in the area for the year.”

Caden was also welcomed by his 4-year-old sibling, Adelia, who is thrilled to be a big sister, Connor Thompson said.

“(Caden) looks exactly like his big sister when she was born,” he said.

Adrianne is an assistant professor in the School of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Idaho, and Connor is an administrative law judge for the State of Washington.

Connor said they moved to Pullman in June 2023 from Kansas. Adrianne’s parents are also Pullman residents and they visited Caden at the hospital along with Adrianne’s grandmother. Connor said his parents will meet their grandson soon.

The Thompsons hope to bring Caden home this weekend.

According to PRH, Dr. Huong Trinh of Moscow Pullman OB/GYN performed the scheduled Cesarean section.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

