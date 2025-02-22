Physicians urge Idaho to stay in WWAMI

BOISE — A large crowd, many clad in white coats and scrubs, gathered in Boise on Friday, filling about half the fourth-floor Capitol rotunda. Chants of “save WWAMI” echoed off the marble floors and walls.

The physicians and medical students were responding to a bill that’s currently in the Legislature, HB 176, which would begin the process of withdrawing Idaho from its 53-year-old partnership with the University of Washington and three other Western states for medical education.

Additionally, the State Board of Education on Thursday created an Undergraduate Medical Education Committee to “attack” the issue of a physician shortage “and figure out how Idaho’s current landscape should, and must, evolve to have new partnerships, maintain current ones, and look out for Idaho’s best interest,” Board President Linda Clark said in a statement.

The doctors on Friday urged decision-makers to stay in WWAMI, which stands for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

Dr. Andrea Christopher, a Boise doctor and medical educator with WWAMI, also highlighted the doctor shortage in Idaho — the Gem State ranks last in the nation in physicians per capita.

“We cannot disrupt our physician training pipeline at a time when we desperately need more physicians here in Idaho,” Christopher said.

HB 176 sponsor, Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, told House Education Committee members Feb. 14 that he believed the bill would be a first step in pursuit of Idaho having its own medical school.

The bill would require a new partnership with at least two medical schools in Idaho or the Mountain Time Zone by the 2027-28 academic year. The majority of the clinical rotations from the new program would be required to be in Idaho by 2029-30 academic year.

Christopher on Friday said this timeline would be unrealistic if the goal was to recreate the network of clinical rotation positions WWAMI currently has in Idaho.

“Building the program we have today took literally more than 50 years,” she said.

Currently, there are 250 clinical rotation positions in Idaho at 42 sites; some of those positions are special training sites for students who want to focus on rural training in the program’s “targeted rural underserved track.”

There are 40 spaces for Idaho students in WWAMI, and those students spend their first two years training at the University of Idaho in Moscow. Students may then participate in their clinical rotations in Idaho or the other WWAMI states.

Manwaring last week highlighted the University of Utah’s program as the likely the new partner, although the school is not named in the bill. Currently the Utah school has 10 slots for Idaho students. The bill would designate up to 60 slots for Idaho students at the new partner school per year.