Planned outage set for Pullman this morning

A planned power outage will affect more than 200 Avista electric customers in Pullman for about an hour today for power equipment maintenance.
Avista announced in a news release this week around 211 customers will experience a planned outage between 9 a.m. and noon today on Southeast High Street between Southeast Thompson and Southeast McKenzie streets, and on Southeast Spring Street between Southeast South and Southeast McKenzie streets.
Traffic control will be in place during the outages, however no road closures are anticipated.
Affected customers were notified of the outage in advance. Questions can be directed to Avista at (800) 227-9187.