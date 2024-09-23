Sections
Local NewsFebruary 5, 2025

Police ID subjects in Orchards shooting; no others believed to be involved

Jessica Dalton, 36, of Clarkston, died in the incident

Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik, right, and others stand at the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards
Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik, right, and others stand at the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue Tuesday in the Lewiston OrchardsAugust Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston police identified the parties involved in the shooting in the Lewiston Orchards.

Jessica Dalton, 36, of Clarkston, died in the incident. Joseph S. Nesbitt, 38, of Lewiston, was found injured, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.

Lewiston police responded at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Park Avenue to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered Dalton dead at the scene and Nesbitt with life-threatening injuries, who was taken to the hospital.

The news release also stated that there has been no update from the hospital on Nesbitt’s condition.

The incident remains an active homicide investigation. No other subjects are believed to be involved in the case, according to the news release.

