Lewiston police responded at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Park Avenue to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered Dalton dead at the scene and Nesbitt with life-threatening injuries, who was taken to the hospital.

The news release also stated that there has been no update from the hospital on Nesbitt’s condition.

The incident remains an active homicide investigation. No other subjects are believed to be involved in the case, according to the news release.