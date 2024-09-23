Port of Whitman County awarded $2.1M loan for Tekoa development

TEKOA — The Port of Whitman County received a $2.1 million loan to build an industrial park in Tekoa.

The port announced in a news release Thursday that the grant came from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board. The funding, including the port’s match, amounts to $4.2 million to build infrastructure on its existing property north of Tekoa.

The organization will develop five shovel-ready lots that includes water supply, drainage systems, utility extension and the construction of new building pads. The plans will also construct road improvements to the property and a right turn lane on Washington State Route 27.