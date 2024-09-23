Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
Local NewsDecember 21, 2024

Port of Whitman County receives state loan for Colfax Airport improvements

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
COLFAX — The Port of Whitman County has received a state loan for upgrades to its Business Air Center in Colfax.

Commissioners announced in a news release Thursday the Washington State Department of Transportation awarded the port a $1.2 million loan for utility improvements.

The department’s funds come from its Community Aviation Revitalization Board revolving loan program, which supports public-use general aviation airport capital projects.

The money will finance paving a section on the taxiway, constructing a new port-owned hangar and creating site-ready areas for as many as 19 hangers that would be constructed by its tenants.

The port anticipates design and permitting processes to finish in 2025, beginning construction in 2026.

