PULLMAN — A semitruck crash has closed a portion of Washington State Route 194 south of Colfax.

The truck trailer rolled down an embankment around noon Tuesday on the highway approximately 18 miles west of Pullman, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Only one vehicle was involved in the noninjury crash.

No detours have been put in place. The highway is fully blocked, and estimates for reopening the roadway have not been provided at this time.

More updates will be released as they become available.