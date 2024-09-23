Powell: Get your finances set before committing to pet ownership

If cared for properly, pet dogs and cats can be significantly more expensive than many owners realize.
The key to the statement is “if cared for properly.” The problem is, this somewhat separates pet owners into distinct groups. There are, of course, exceptions, overlaps, and over time, some pet owners change their minds.
First, there are a group of pet owners who think they simply can’t spend enough to make their pet happy and healthy. The numbers mean nothing to them. They pay it. Check out some of the doggy and kitty spa videos on YouTube.
Their pets are bathed, groomed and have their teeth brushed. They also have their pets’ nails “done,” not just trimmed. This is complete with acrylics, polish and paw massages, for example. The pets do well.
The second group are people who do not care for their pets “properly,” yet they think they do enough or feel they do so. It doesn’t cost them the hooey reported nationally. The pets do well.
To be honest, our family kind of falls into this immediately preceding group and the one following. For example, we do not brush our dogs’ teeth or do anything more than have their nails trimmed. To do so is pet care that is closer to the first group and for now, unnecessary.
We take our dogs to the veterinarian when they need it and for annual exams. But, as you will read below, we have an undetermined limit on what we will spend. For us, the spending would depend on what the problem is.
If our dogs develop cancer for example, we will most likely euthanize them when they begin to suffer. If a dog develops painful glaucoma, we woud likely have the eye removed, as we did when one of my pooches was diagnosed with glaucoma.
Another group of owners think that proper care means their pets are being mollycoddled with overspending if they follow recommended guidelines. They take their pet to the veterinarian only if it is significantly ill or injured.
These owners often have set limits they will pay for pet care, like our household does. Then they euthanize that one and get another. For example, they will not spend $2,000 to $5,000 for a spinal surgery on a dachshund. In fact, they probably might not even own a dachshund, so they don’t have to face back surgery. These pets do OK but often do not live a full lifespan.
The last group are animals kept damn near, if not completely, feral. These are feral kitties and barn cats. It’s also “huntin’ hounds” in the South that live under the porch, never go in the house and eat what they can find or that is thrown to them.
Feral cats live about two years, even when the devoted bring them food and fresh water. Who knows about porch hounds?
Again, there are exceptions and overlap in all groups. For example, I know hounds kept optimally like co-inhabitants on the human property.
Here are two important facts about this issue, though, that pet owners should consider. Pets that receive regular veterinary checkups and have owners who then abide by the vet’s recommendations, live longer, healthier lives at less cost.
These pets also incur less veterinary care costs over their lifetime because disease and injury are prevented. It is not advised to only take your pet to a veterinarian when it is ill or injured.
The second important fact goes back almost two decades now. Dogs fed less of a balanced ration and kept about 10% underweight live longer, healthier lives that cost less.
Powell, of Pullman, retired as public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Pullman. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. He may be contacted at charliepowell74@gmail.com.