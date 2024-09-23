Powell: Get your finances set before committing to pet ownership

If cared for properly, pet dogs and cats can be significantly more expensive than many owners realize.

The key to the statement is “if cared for properly.” The problem is, this somewhat separates pet owners into distinct groups. There are, of course, exceptions, overlaps, and over time, some pet owners change their minds.

First, there are a group of pet owners who think they simply can’t spend enough to make their pet happy and healthy. The numbers mean nothing to them. They pay it. Check out some of the doggy and kitty spa videos on YouTube.

Their pets are bathed, groomed and have their teeth brushed. They also have their pets’ nails “done,” not just trimmed. This is complete with acrylics, polish and paw massages, for example. The pets do well.

The second group are people who do not care for their pets “properly,” yet they think they do enough or feel they do so. It doesn’t cost them the hooey reported nationally. The pets do well.

To be honest, our family kind of falls into this immediately preceding group and the one following. For example, we do not brush our dogs’ teeth or do anything more than have their nails trimmed. To do so is pet care that is closer to the first group and for now, unnecessary.

We take our dogs to the veterinarian when they need it and for annual exams. But, as you will read below, we have an undetermined limit on what we will spend. For us, the spending would depend on what the problem is.

If our dogs develop cancer for example, we will most likely euthanize them when they begin to suffer. If a dog develops painful glaucoma, we woud likely have the eye removed, as we did when one of my pooches was diagnosed with glaucoma.