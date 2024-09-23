Sections
Local NewsDecember 12, 2024

PRH now taking reservations for annual gala

story image illustation

The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation is now taking reservations for its 18th Annual Gala.

The organization announced in a news release Wednesday the key fundraising event, presented by Avista, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center in Pullman.

The gala will begin with a social wine and beer tasting experience, followed by dinner and dancing to classic rock.

Tickets are $150 each and are available until Jan. 17. The funds raised will support the hospital’s patient care expansion project.

Registrations can be made online at pullmanregional.org/gala or by calling Stephanie Pierce at the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation office at (509) 332-2044.

