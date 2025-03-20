Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 20, 2025

Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders

Prosecutor also includs selfie Kohberger took only hours after the 2022 murders

Anthony Kuipers
This selfie of Bryan Kohberger was included in a release of documents by the Latah County Prosecutor's Officer earlier this week. According to the office, Kohberger took it of himself hours after four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13, 2022.
This selfie of Bryan Kohberger was included in a release of documents by the Latah County Prosecutor's Officer earlier this week. According to the office, Kohberger took it of himself hours after four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13, 2022.

Among the numerous court documents released Wednesday in the Bryan Kohberger case, the prosecution included details about his purchase of a Ka-Bar knife months before the Nov. 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students.

They also included a photograph Kohberger took of himself hours after the murders occurred.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

In April 2023, law enforcement was granted a search warrant for Kohberger’s Amazon user activity for the months of March, November and December of 2022.

Police allegedly found he purchased a Ka-Bar knife with a sheath and sharpener in March 2022. His click activity also indicates he searched for a knife with a sheath after the murders, the court document states.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A Ka-Bar knife sheath with a United States Marine Corps (USMC) logo was found lying next to one of the victims when police searched the King Road house where the murders occurred. DNA found on the sheath was traced to Kohberger.

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office also included a selfie Kohberger took hours after the murders.

The selfie shows Kohberger smiling and giving a thumbs up in what appears to be a bathroom. The prosecution says it was taken at 10:31 a.m. Nov. 13, 2022.

This evidence was introduced to support a surviving witness’s description of the man she saw enter the King Road house the morning of the murders. The male was wearing a black mask, according to the witness, but she could see his bushy eyebrows.

Kohberger’s driver’s license was also included as evidence.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsMar. 20
Gritman CEO: Hospital needs WWAMI students
Local NewsMar. 20
Pullman schools plan for state and federal policy changes
Local NewsMar. 20
Little signs Medicaid reform bill
Local NewsMar. 20
Plans for expanded Neill Public Library enter early stages
Related
Bill seeking to limit SNAP purchases advances
Local NewsMar. 20
Bill seeking to limit SNAP purchases advances
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office looking for 78-year-old Thornton man
Local NewsMar. 20
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office looking for 78-year-old Thornton man
Committee advances bill to limit transgender access
Local NewsMar. 20
Committee advances bill to limit transgender access
Info about Kohberger’s defense revealed
Local NewsMar. 20
Info about Kohberger’s defense revealed
House passes bill to eliminate services for undocumented immigrants
Local NewsMar. 20
House passes bill to eliminate services for undocumented immigrants
Info about Kohberger’s defense revealed
Local NewsMar. 20
Info about Kohberger’s defense revealed
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office looking for 78-year-old Thornton man
Local NewsMar. 19
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office looking for 78-year-old Thornton man
House passes WWAMI downsize bill
Local NewsMar. 19
House passes WWAMI downsize bill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy