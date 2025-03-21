Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 21, 2025

Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders

Prosecutor also included selfie Bryan Kohberger took only hours after the 2022 murders

Anthony Kuipers
Latah County Prosecuter's Office

Among the numerous court documents released Wednesday in the Bryan Kohberger case, the prosecution included details about his purchase of a Ka-Bar knife months before the Nov. 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students.

They also included a photograph Kohberger took of himself hours after the murders occurred.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

In April 2023, law enforcement was granted a search warrant for Kohberger’s Amazon user activity for the months of March, November and December of 2022.

Police allegedly found he purchased a Ka-Bar knife with a sheath and sharpener in March 2022. His click activity also indicates he searched for a knife with a sheath after the murders, the court document states.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A Ka-Bar knife sheath with a United States Marine Corps (USMC) logo was found lying next to one of the victims when police searched the King Road house where the murders occurred. DNA found on the sheath was traced to Kohberger.

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office also included a selfie Kohberger took hours after the murders.

The selfie shows Kohberger smiling and giving a thumbs up in what appears to be a bathroom. The prosecution says it was taken at 10:31 a.m. Nov. 13, 2022.

This evidence was introduced to support a surviving witness’s description of the man she saw enter the King Road house the morning of the murders. The male was wearing a black mask, according to the witness, but she could see his bushy eyebrows.

Kohberger’s driver’s license was also included as evidence.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsMar. 21
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Local NewsMar. 21
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads i...
Local NewsMar. 21
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of la...
Local NewsMar. 21
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
Related
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
Local NewsMar. 21
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday
Local NewsMar. 21
Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
Local NewsMar. 21
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Local NewsMar. 21
WA reports record deaths from influenza
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Local NewsMar. 21
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
Local NewsMar. 21
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 20
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Gritman CEO: Hospital needs WWAMI students
Local NewsMar. 20
Gritman CEO: Hospital needs WWAMI students
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy