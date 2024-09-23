BOISE — Prosecutors say Bryan Kohberger’s defense team will argue at his murder trial that someone else could have planted a knife sheath with Kohberger’s DNA at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed in 2022.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson made the claim in a motion filed in the case this week.

“Instead of challenging the conclusion that the DNA on the knife sheath belonged to Defendant, the defense’s expert disclosures reveal that the defense plans to argue the DNA on the knife sheath does not prove Defendant was ever at the crime scene and the knife sheath itself could have been planted by the real perpetrator,” Thompson wrote.

Many of the court documents detailing both sides’ plans for expert witnesses have been sealed, so it’s not currently possible to compare Thompson’s characterization of the defense plans against the defense team’s own court filings.