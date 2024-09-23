The Community Award is given to a recipient who has a significant history of commitment and achievement in the field of human rights for Latah County. A Junior Award is presented to a high school or university student, or some other young person who shows promise in the field of human rights.

The criteria for the selection of a Rosa Parks award include, but are not limited to, length of active participation in human rights causes; a record of leadership and accomplishment; and commitment in opposing bigotry and celebrating diversity.

Nominating an individual can be done by sending a one- to two-page letter describing the accomplishments and background of the nominee to Latah County Human Rights Task Force, Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843 or email to jmuneta43@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 13.