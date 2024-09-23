Sections
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Public invited to nominate residents for annual Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Award

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

The Latah County Human Rights Task Force is asking the public for Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Award nominations.

Two recipients are selected for this award each year at the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast, which will be held Jan. 25 at the 1912 Center.

The Community Award is given to a recipient who has a significant history of commitment and achievement in the field of human rights for Latah County. A Junior Award is presented to a high school or university student, or some other young person who shows promise in the field of human rights.

The criteria for the selection of a Rosa Parks award include, but are not limited to, length of active participation in human rights causes; a record of leadership and accomplishment; and commitment in opposing bigotry and celebrating diversity.

Nominating an individual can be done by sending a one- to two-page letter describing the accomplishments and background of the nominee to Latah County Human Rights Task Force, Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843 or email to jmuneta43@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 13.

