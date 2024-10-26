Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 18
Ryan Joseph Ramos, 42, of Moscow, and Taya Renay Blum, 24, of Troy
Korine Marie Dyke, 28, and Saban Auiah Banks Ursua, 28, both of Moscow
Monday
Nicholas Oliver Wilson, 25, and Sariyah Napalan Anderson, 25, both of Pullman
Melissa Fontenot Francik, 43, and Joseph Ronald Pallen, 63, both of Pullman
Tuesday
Jeremiah Jake Ellis, 33, and Hannah Lorene Smith, 36, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Kenneth John Randall, 28, and Ella Kathleen Elisabeth Salkeld, 31, both of Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 15
Ryan Douglas Olstad, 33, and Alexandria Grace Kapsalis, 32, both of Colfax
Oct. 17
Ming Lou, 36, and Li Yuan, 30, both of Pullman
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:16 a.m. — Package theft was reported in Pullman.
8:27 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.
1:34 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1400 block of Turner Drive.
4:06 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
9:30 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
Thursday
7:33 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Davis Way.
5:06 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Spring Street.
7:59 p.m. — Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on two out of county warrants and for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Four noise complaints were made in Pullman Thursday.
Three non-injury crashes were reported in Pullman Thursday.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
9:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle on Spokane Street in Lamont.
8:05 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield.
Thursday
9:48 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Broadway Street in Colton.
5:18 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Sommers Road in Colfax.
6:13 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license and possessing a controlled substance on Washington State Route 195 in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:25 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
5:50 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
11:22 p.m. — A false ID was reported on the 100 block of South Main Street.
Thursday
1:15 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Southview Avenue.
5:24 p.m. — Political signs were reported stolen on the 900 block of West A Street.
8:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Peterson Drive.
11:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Moscow.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:12 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of state Highway 8 in Troy.
4:37 p.m. — Smoke from a potential fire was seen on Strychnine Creek in Potlatch.
Two noninjury crashes were reported Thursday in Latah County.