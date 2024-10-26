Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Oct. 18

Ryan Joseph Ramos, 42, of Moscow, and Taya Renay Blum, 24, of Troy

Korine Marie Dyke, 28, and Saban Auiah Banks Ursua, 28, both of Moscow

Monday

Nicholas Oliver Wilson, 25, and Sariyah Napalan Anderson, 25, both of Pullman

Melissa Fontenot Francik, 43, and Joseph Ronald Pallen, 63, both of Pullman

Tuesday

Jeremiah Jake Ellis, 33, and Hannah Lorene Smith, 36, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Kenneth John Randall, 28, and Ella Kathleen Elisabeth Salkeld, 31, both of Moscow

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Oct. 15

Ryan Douglas Olstad, 33, and Alexandria Grace Kapsalis, 32, both of Colfax

Oct. 17

Ming Lou, 36, and Li Yuan, 30, both of Pullman

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:16 a.m. — Package theft was reported in Pullman.

8:27 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.

1:34 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1400 block of Turner Drive.

4:06 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.

9:30 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

Thursday

7:33 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Davis Way.

5:06 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Spring Street.

7:59 p.m. — Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on two out of county warrants and for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.