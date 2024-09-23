Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:55 a.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault in Pullman.

10:41 a.m. — Threats were made on the 400 block of Maiden Lane.

11:44 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of four counts of residential burglary, four counts of third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.

1:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.

4:50 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Paradise Street.

4:53 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian injury crash was reported on the 300 block of Stadium Way.

10:24 p.m. — Political signs were reported stolen on the 1000 block of Creston Lane.

Two noise complaints were Friday made in Pullman.

Saturday

1:10 a.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 500 block of Colorado Street.

9:48 a.m. — Police arrested a 61-year-old man on a warrant on the 100 block of Terre View Drive.

2:28 p.m. — Drugs were reported on Grand Avenue.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes Saturday in Pullman.

Three noise complaints were reported Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

12:11 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital after a physical assault on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.

1:44 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged second-degree assault on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

1:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1000 block of Ritchie Street.

2:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on warrants and for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

6:25 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way.

6:34 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

Four noise complaints were made Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

6:42 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

6:56 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Maiden Lane.

2:04 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 100 block of Larry Street.

3:52 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 300 block of Crestview Street.

9:03 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

9:57 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.

9:59 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Valley Road.

Fraud was reported five times Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

6:01 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of State Street.

10:14 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief on B Street.

10:56 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of C Street.

12:34 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree assault on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

4:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Main Street.

Wednesday

2:43 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:14 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.

Two noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.

Sunday

1:17 a.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.

Monday

3:49 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1100 block of Washington Street.

Tuesday

8:08 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday