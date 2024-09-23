Sections
Local NewsOctober 31, 2024

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:55 a.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault in Pullman.

10:41 a.m. — Threats were made on the 400 block of Maiden Lane.

11:44 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of four counts of residential burglary, four counts of third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.

1:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.

4:50 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Paradise Street.

4:53 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian injury crash was reported on the 300 block of Stadium Way.

10:24 p.m. — Political signs were reported stolen on the 1000 block of Creston Lane.

Two noise complaints were Friday made in Pullman.

Saturday

1:10 a.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 500 block of Colorado Street.

9:48 a.m. — Police arrested a 61-year-old man on a warrant on the 100 block of Terre View Drive.

2:28 p.m. — Drugs were reported on Grand Avenue.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes Saturday in Pullman.

Three noise complaints were reported Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

12:11 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital after a physical assault on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.

1:44 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged second-degree assault on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

1:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1000 block of Ritchie Street.

2:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on warrants and for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

6:25 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way.

6:34 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

Four noise complaints were made Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

6:42 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

6:56 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Maiden Lane.

2:04 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 100 block of Larry Street.

3:52 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 300 block of Crestview Street.

9:03 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

9:57 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.

9:59 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Valley Road.

Fraud was reported five times Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

6:01 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of State Street.

10:14 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief on B Street.

10:56 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of C Street.

12:34 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree assault on the 500 block of Benewah Street.

4:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Main Street.

Wednesday

2:43 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:14 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.

Two noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.

Sunday

1:17 a.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.

Monday

3:49 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1100 block of Washington Street.

Tuesday

8:08 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:56 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.

6:42 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 59-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Washington State Route 26 in LaCrosse.

Saturday

2:31 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.

Sunday

1 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Washington State Route 194 in Colfax.

Monday

8:25 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 48-year-old woman for alleged harassment on Nelson Road in Garfield.

7:30 p.m. — An assault was reported in LaCrosse.

Tuesday

4:04 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Hammer Grade Road in LaCrosse.

4:56 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man for possession on a controlled substance on Bryant Boulevard in St. John.

5:05 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road in Pullman.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

4:56 p.m. — Officers arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on South Mountain View Road.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Moscow.

Three noise complaints were made Friday in Moscow.

Sunday

12:23 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

12:25 a.m. — Drugs were reported on West Sixth Street.

10:21 a.m. — Theft was reported on University Avenue.

4:51 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen on Stadium Drive.

5:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.

11:54 p.m. — A fire was reported on Perimeter Drive.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes Sunday in Moscow.

Monday

4:43 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Grant Street.

5:10 p.m. — Political signs were reported stolen from residences on Sunnyside Avenue.

7:07 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported on the 1200 block of Nez Perce Drive.

8:33 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of North Main Street.

Tuesday

10:27 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.

2:20 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

6:30 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on White Pine Pass in Harvard.

7:12 p.m. — Battery was reported on the 300 block of Ash Avenue in Genesee.

Two noninjury crashes were reported Friday in Latah County.

Harassment was reported twice Friday in Whitman County.

Saturday

11:43 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Walnut Street in Genesee.

1:12 p.m. — A wildfire was reported on Woodfell Lane in Harvard.

1:31 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.

2:05 p.m. — A wildfire was reported on the 600 block of Line Street in Deary.

4:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle fire reported on the 1100 block of Kasper Rod in Moscow.

6:55 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.

8:47 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 1000 block of Big Creek Road in Harvard.

Monday

7:33 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Crane Creek Road in Potlatch.

9:20 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Idaho Highway 8.

Tuesday

7:59 p.m. — An appliance fire was reported on Randall Flat Road in Troy.

