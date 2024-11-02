Public Records

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Oct. 18

Isaac Elliot Leighton, 23, and Scotti Marie Adolph, 22, both of Pullman

Oct. 23

Baoming Zaao, 38, and Yiding Cao, 28, both of Pullman

Oct. 24

Elijah Wayne Romanoff, 29, and Larissa Kathleen Steen, 30, both of Uniontown

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Oct. 24

Anthony David Michael Ortiz, 33, and Carole Shaye Tell, 28, both of Pullman

David Muchogo Muchangi, 39, and Nickeel Nashipae Kirutie, 39, both of Pullman

Monday

Ryan Michael Hayes, 39, and Madison Elise Hull, 30, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Ahcene Saidji, 28, and Jill Hope Ingram, 23, both of Moscow

Thursday

Stephen Patrick Kwiatkowski, 35, and Rachel Marie Brown, 29, both of Moscow

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Colorado Street.

12:10 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen from the 1400 block of Fancyfree Drive.

1:52 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Gladstone Street.

4:24 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 3600 block of Airport Drive.

Thursday

12:15 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.

1:15 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest on California Street.

10:38 a.m. — Threats were made on the 600 block of Fisk Street.

9:29 p.m. — A bowl of candy was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Hannah Street.

Three noninjury crashes were reported Thursday in Pullman.

Three noise complaints and two fireworks complaints were made Thursday in Pullman.

Friday

12:54 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree trespassing on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

1:20 a.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for alleged second-degree malicious mischief on the 1700 block of Valley Road.

1:39 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of Stadium Way.

WSU POLICE