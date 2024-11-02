Sections
Local NewsNovember 2, 2024

Public Records

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Oct. 18

Isaac Elliot Leighton, 23, and Scotti Marie Adolph, 22, both of Pullman

Oct. 23

Baoming Zaao, 38, and Yiding Cao, 28, both of Pullman

Oct. 24

Elijah Wayne Romanoff, 29, and Larissa Kathleen Steen, 30, both of Uniontown

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Oct. 24

Anthony David Michael Ortiz, 33, and Carole Shaye Tell, 28, both of Pullman

David Muchogo Muchangi, 39, and Nickeel Nashipae Kirutie, 39, both of Pullman

Monday

Ryan Michael Hayes, 39, and Madison Elise Hull, 30, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Ahcene Saidji, 28, and Jill Hope Ingram, 23, both of Moscow

Thursday

Stephen Patrick Kwiatkowski, 35, and Rachel Marie Brown, 29, both of Moscow

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Colorado Street.

12:10 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen from the 1400 block of Fancyfree Drive.

1:52 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Gladstone Street.

4:24 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 3600 block of Airport Drive.

Thursday

12:15 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.

1:15 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest on California Street.

10:38 a.m. — Threats were made on the 600 block of Fisk Street.

9:29 p.m. — A bowl of candy was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Hannah Street.

Three noninjury crashes were reported Thursday in Pullman.

Three noise complaints and two fireworks complaints were made Thursday in Pullman.

Friday

12:54 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree trespassing on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

1:20 a.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for alleged second-degree malicious mischief on the 1700 block of Valley Road.

1:39 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of Stadium Way.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

4:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.

11:59 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor on the 800 block of D Street.

Thursday

12:09 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possessing alcohol as a minor and obstructing a law enforcement officer on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.

12:28 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.

5:20 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported in Pullman.

10:58 p.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor on the 300 block of Veterans Mall.

Friday

1:13 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Merman Drive.

1:46 a.m. — Police responded to an assault reported on the 700 block of B Street.

3:03 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license and consuming alcohol as a minor on Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:49 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 39-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Larry Street in Pullman.

5:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on O’Donnell Road in Pullman.

Thursday

1:15 a.m. — Deputes arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on California Street in Pullman.

8:38 a.m. — Theft was reported on F Street in Rosalia.

3:49 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Washington State Route 26 in LaCrosse.

4:24 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Hamilton Hill Road in Colfax.

4:29 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

6:51 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

10:41 p.m. — A house was reportedly toilet papered on Williams Street in Oakesdale.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

1:21 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-scooter crash was reported on Perimeter Drive.

5:31 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a female at SMART Transit.

Thursday

11:31 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.

3:50 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported at Walmart.

5:01 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

Friday

1:28 a.m. — A person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of a suicidal person on Sixth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:04 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Park Road in Deary.

