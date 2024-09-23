Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:53 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
7:26 p.m. — A 19-year-old was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Four noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
1:50 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Cottonwood Lane.
2:06 a.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen from the 600 block of Colorado Street.
2:24 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and possession of false identification on the 400 block of Stadium Way.
2:33 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
4:04 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 600 block of California Street.
6:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
10:53 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
11:10 p.m. — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Whitman Street.
Three assaults were reported Saturday in Pullman.
Three noise complaints were made Saturday in Pullman.
Sunday
12:19 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on the 600 block of Grand Avenue.
1:13 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Campus Street.
1:51 a.m. — Officers responded to a reported DUI in Pullman.
2:08 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 100 block of Spring Street.
2:38 a.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
2:58 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
11:47 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Harassment was reported twice Sunday in Pullman.
Fraud was reported twice Sunday in Pullman.
Two noise complaints were made Sunday in Pullman.
Monday
4:03 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a power pole arcing and on fire on Fairmount Road.
4:23 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
Tuesday
6:01 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of State Street.
10:14 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for second-degree malicious mischief on Colorado Street.
10:56 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of C Street.
12:34 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for second-degree assault on the 500 block of Benewah Street.
4:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Main Street.
Wednesday
2:43 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
8:26 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
Sunday
12:19 a.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on North Fairway Lane.
1:57 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being a minor in possession of alcohol and exhibiting on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
3:04 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
12:42 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported in Pullman.
Tuesday
11:19 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:43 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
12:54 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
12:58 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old man for an alleged DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
4:22 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Jennings Avenue in St. John.
Saturday
12:13 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.
1:30 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
10:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to a burglary on Hooper Canyon Road in LaCrosse.
12:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on Rock Springs Road in LaCrosse.
3:39 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
3:45 p.m. — An assault was reported on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
1:49 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
2:53 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Park Street in St. John.
6:59 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Park Street in Colfax.
Monday
10:42 a.m. — Drugs were reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Pullman.
3:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on Star Avenue in LaCrosse.
Tuesday
10:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a noise complaint on Main Street in St. John.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday in Whitman County.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:19 a.m. — The East City Park restroom was reportedly vandalized.
10:48 a.m. — A two-vehicle crash with possible injuries was reported on the 100 block of West First Street.
12:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Main and Morton streets.
3:11 p.m. — A political sign was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Borah Avenue.
4:22 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1200 block of East F Street.
5 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Saturday
3:26 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.
Sunday
1:27 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street.
10:39 a.m. — A purse was reported stolen at U-Haul.
Monday
1:31 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at Fairbridge Inn
4:36 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported on the 800 block of Getaway Court.
7:24 p.m. — A suicidal person was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Sixth Street.
10:28 p.m. — An attended death was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
Tuesday
9:24 a.m. — Police made a warrant arrest on the 1300 block of Troy Road.
2:42 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of West Palouse River Drive.
6:13 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street.
7:56 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.
8:30 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:26 a.m. — A fire was reported near Wallen Road in Moscow.
10:20 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Deary.
11:23 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
Saturday
6:14 p.m. — A car crash with injuries was reported at Potlatch Junction in Potlatch.
8:37 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Foothill and Lewis roads in Moscow.
Monday
3:06 p.m. — Harassment was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
Tuesday
6:57 a.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.
8:55 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
1:39 p.m. — A theft was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
1:59 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at the Troy Lions Club.
5:46 p.m. — A physical altercation was reported at the Latah County Jail.