Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:37 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
3:24 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
5:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
5:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
6:28 p.m. — Officers arrested a 55-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195.
Three noise complaints, one report of gunshot sounds and a fireworks complaint were made Friday night in Pullman.
Saturday
1:05 a.m. — A juvenile was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence in Pullman.
6:43 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Oak Street.
10:20 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on B Street.
11:25 p.m. — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on B Street.
Two noise complaints and one report of gunshot sounds was made Saturday in Pullman.
Sunday
1:36 a.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
1:46 a.m. — Threats were made on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
2:11 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to a couch on fire on D Street.
12:05 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a burnt couch on D Street.
3:34 p.m. — Theft was reported in Pullman.
5:44 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Bypass Drive.
7:11 p.m. — A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
7:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
9:20 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries for a vehicle versus bicycle crash on Main Street.
Two noise complaints were made Sunday in Pullman.
Monday
12:56 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on the 600 block of Campus Street.
3:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
4:21 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Tuesday
8:40 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Main Street.
9:10 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 800 block of State Street.
10:57 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of King Drive.
Three noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:44 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
12:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
Saturday
12:49 a.m. — Officers arrested two 18-year-old women for allegedly possessing alcohol as minors on Cougar Way.
12:52 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for supposedly being a minor in possession of alcohol on Cougar Way.
12:53 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and two 18-year-old women for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor on Cougar Way.
7:11 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for supposedly being a minor in possession of alcohol on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
7:30 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
9:15 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to an assault on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
Sunday
12 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
12:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
11:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported in Pullman.
4:15 p.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.
11:26 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1300 block of Olympia Avenue.
Monday
3:21 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
Tuesday
1:40 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
Wednesday
6:19 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute in Pullman.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Garfield Street in Lamont.
9:36 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man for a supposed DUI on U.A. Highway 195 in Pullman.
Saturday
1:10 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
1:41 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for a supposed DUI on Harvey Road in Pullman.
9:11 a.m. — Fraud was reported in Colfax.
Sunday
1:56 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
8:22 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Lamb Road in Endicott.
11:19 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
Monday
10:35 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Winona South Road in LaCrosse.
2:49 p.m. — Threats were made on Water Street in Tekoa.
4:33 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Howard Street in Tekoa.
Tuesday
8:53 a.m. — Mail theft was reported on Mike Johnson Road in Garfield.
1:05 p.m. — Theft was reported on Custer Street in Tekoa.
6:46 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Prune Orchard Road in Colfax.
11:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:56 p.m. — A guest was reportedly harassing employees at Best Western Plus University Inn.
8:03 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
Saturday
12:24 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on West A Street.
9:33 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported at Best Western.
6:27 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a welfare check on the 600 block of Ridge Road.
Sunday
1:41 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
7:59 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
Monday
6:20 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.
6:50 a.m. — A male was arrested following a report of a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
8:47 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on a garage on Styner Avenue.
11:16 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.
2:28 p.m. — A firearm was reported stolen from the 1300 block of South Logan Street.
9:24 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Police made a warrant arrest on the 1000 block of Rodeo Drive.
4:42 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Samaritan Lane.
LATAH COUNTY
Saturday
9:40 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on West Pullman Road in Moscow.
Sunday
12:13 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Mill Road in Moscow.
1:40 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Vale Road in Harvard.
Tuesday
5:11 a.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Juliene Way in Moscow.