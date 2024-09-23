Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:37 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.

3:24 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.

5:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.

5:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

6:28 p.m. — Officers arrested a 55-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195.

Three noise complaints, one report of gunshot sounds and a fireworks complaint were made Friday night in Pullman.

Saturday

1:05 a.m. — A juvenile was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence in Pullman.

6:43 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Oak Street.

10:20 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on B Street.

11:25 p.m. — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on B Street.

Two noise complaints and one report of gunshot sounds was made Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

1:36 a.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Stadium Way.

1:46 a.m. — Threats were made on the 900 block of Colorado Street.

2:11 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to a couch on fire on D Street.

12:05 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a burnt couch on D Street.

3:34 p.m. — Theft was reported in Pullman.

5:44 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Bypass Drive.

7:11 p.m. — A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

7:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.

9:20 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries for a vehicle versus bicycle crash on Main Street.

Two noise complaints were made Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

12:56 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on the 600 block of Campus Street.

3:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.

4:21 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.

Tuesday

8:40 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Main Street.

9:10 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 800 block of State Street.

10:57 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of King Drive.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Friday

11:44 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.

12:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.

Saturday

12:49 a.m. — Officers arrested two 18-year-old women for allegedly possessing alcohol as minors on Cougar Way.

12:52 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for supposedly being a minor in possession of alcohol on Cougar Way.

12:53 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and two 18-year-old women for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor on Cougar Way.

7:11 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for supposedly being a minor in possession of alcohol on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.

7:30 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.

9:15 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to an assault on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.

Sunday

12 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

12:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

11:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported in Pullman.

4:15 p.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.

11:26 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1300 block of Olympia Avenue.

Monday

3:21 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road.