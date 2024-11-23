Sections
Local News

November 23, 2024

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:25 a.m. — Officers arrested a 54-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

8:25 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.

11:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Oak Street.

11:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Alpha Road.

Trespassing was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.

Two noninjury crashes were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Eight vehicle prowls were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

4:54 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

Three vehicle prowls were reported Thursday in Pullman.

Officers responded to two reports of threats being made Thursday in Pullman.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 1200 block of College mall.

3:19 p.m. — Theft of an ATM machine was reported on the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.

Thursday

8:06 p.m. — Threats were made on the 700 block of Forest Way.

9:32 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Veterans Mall.

Friday

12:17 a.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.

12:47 a.m. — An injury crash was reported in Pullman.

1:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

4:13 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Miller Home Place Road in St. John.

Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Wednesday in Whitman County.

Thursday

1:39 a.m. — Drugs were reported on the 400 block of Mill Street in Colfax.

3:19 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Howard Street in Tekoa.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

9:23 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen from the 700 block of Elm Street.

10:46 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.

11:39 a.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.

10:03 p.m. — A car accident with injuries was reported on Third and Jackson streets.

Thursday

12:27 p.m. — Harassment was reported on S. Main Street.

1:27 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.

2:43 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1300 block of Main Street.

4:10 p.m. — Fraud was reported on N. Main Street.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Moscow.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:27 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Genesee.

Thursday

12:56 a.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on the 3200 block of Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.

4:52 p.m. — A malicious injury was reported on the 700 block of Oak Street in Potlatch.

