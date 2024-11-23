Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:25 a.m. — Officers arrested a 54-year-old woman for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

8:25 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.

11:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Oak Street.

11:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Alpha Road.

Trespassing was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.

Two noninjury crashes were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Eight vehicle prowls were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

4:54 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

Three vehicle prowls were reported Thursday in Pullman.

Officers responded to two reports of threats being made Thursday in Pullman.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 1200 block of College mall.

3:19 p.m. — Theft of an ATM machine was reported on the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.

Thursday

8:06 p.m. — Threats were made on the 700 block of Forest Way.

9:32 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Veterans Mall.

Friday

12:17 a.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.

12:47 a.m. — An injury crash was reported in Pullman.

1:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.