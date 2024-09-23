Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

10:31 a.m. — Threats were made on the 2000 block of Skyview Drive.

1:04 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2300 block of Hopkins Court.

5:06 p.m. — Officers arrested a 48-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest on the 1300 block of Bishop Boulevard.

5:06 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.

5:59 p.m. — A 48-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

11:50 p.m. — Police arrested a 26-year-old woman for suspicion of a hit-and-run on Valley Road.

Two noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

12:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1800 block of Merman Drive.

1:20 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.

2:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Pullman.

6:08 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

9:14 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle injury crash on Bishop Boulevard.

Sunday

7:44 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.

10:29 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from Grand Avenue.

1:25 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.

6 p.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.

6:36 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 700 block of Reaney Way.

Monday

7:09 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 100 block of Larry Street.

10:48 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.

11:29 a.m. — Officers arrested a 36-year-old woman on a warrant on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.

11:47 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2500 block of Wallingford Court.

1:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.

3:04 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

3:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Cityview Street.

8:31 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Crestview Street.

Three noise complaints were made Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

8:25 a.m. — Officers arrested a 36-year-old woman for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1500 block of Leland Drive.

8:45 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

7:38 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 500 block of Shoemaker Place.

8:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Terre View Drive.

10:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Valley Road.

WSU POLICE

Saturday

6:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.

Monday

8:29 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.

Wednesday

4:03 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 600 block of Spokane Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:47 a.m. — An injury one-vehicle roll-over crash was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.

12:55 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Main Street in Albion.

1:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Skyview Drive in Colfax.

6:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Lamb Road in Endicott.

7:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Parkview Drive in Colfax.