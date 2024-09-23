Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:31 a.m. — Threats were made on the 2000 block of Skyview Drive.
1:04 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2300 block of Hopkins Court.
5:06 p.m. — Officers arrested a 48-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest on the 1300 block of Bishop Boulevard.
5:06 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
5:59 p.m. — A 48-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:50 p.m. — Police arrested a 26-year-old woman for suspicion of a hit-and-run on Valley Road.
Two noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
12:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1800 block of Merman Drive.
1:20 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
2:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Pullman.
6:08 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
9:14 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle injury crash on Bishop Boulevard.
Sunday
7:44 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
10:29 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from Grand Avenue.
1:25 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
6 p.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.
6:36 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 700 block of Reaney Way.
Monday
7:09 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 100 block of Larry Street.
10:48 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
11:29 a.m. — Officers arrested a 36-year-old woman on a warrant on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
11:47 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2500 block of Wallingford Court.
1:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
3:04 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
3:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Cityview Street.
8:31 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Crestview Street.
Three noise complaints were made Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
8:25 a.m. — Officers arrested a 36-year-old woman for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1500 block of Leland Drive.
8:45 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
7:38 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 500 block of Shoemaker Place.
8:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Terre View Drive.
10:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
6:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
Monday
8:29 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
Wednesday
4:03 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 600 block of Spokane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:47 a.m. — An injury one-vehicle roll-over crash was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.
12:55 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Main Street in Albion.
1:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Skyview Drive in Colfax.
6:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Lamb Road in Endicott.
7:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Parkview Drive in Colfax.
11:48 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was transported to the hospital from Riverview Way in Colfax.
Saturday
2:03 p.m. — Theft was reported in Endicott.
8:34 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
Sunday
8:44 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
Monday
3:10 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
3:49 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Glenwood Road in Garfield.
Tuesday
11:12 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Washington State Route 272 in Palouse.
4:48 p.m. — An assault was reported on Railroad Avenue in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:19 a.m. — Theft was reported on Van Buren Street.
12:32 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Main Street.
5:19 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
7:08 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
11:40 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street.
Saturday
1:57 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Main Street.
4:45 p.m. — License plates were reported stolen from the 1800 block of Pullman Road.
6:25 p.m. — Threats were made at the Moscow Food Co-op.
Sunday
12:28 p.m. — Officers arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Road.
8:12 a.m. — A woman was arrested for an alleged DUI on Nez Perce Drive.
3:10 p.m. — Police arrested a woman on a warrant on Main Street.
10:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Asbury Street.
Monday
8:31 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 400 block of Southview Avenue.
12:21 p.m. — An unattended death was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
9:05 p.m. — A fight was reported at East City Park.
Tuesday
5:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Jackson and Sixth streets.
9:11 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of North Van Buren Street.
Wednesday
3:55 a.m. — Seizures were reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
5:22 a.m. — An unconscious male was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:15 p.m. — A scam was reported on the 1000 block of Dupont Road in Moscow.
1:23 p.m. — A domestic dispute on the 100 block of Main Street in Kendrick.
3:08 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on the 400 block of Grant Street in Moscow.
Saturday
12:47 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1100 block of Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.
1:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block Ward Street in Juliaetta.
3:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to theft reported on the 100 block of Persimmon Street in Genesee.
6:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Main Street in Kendrick.
Sunday
Two noninjury collisions were reported Sunday in Latah County.
Monday
12:33 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 300 block of North Jackson Street in Genesee.