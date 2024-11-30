Sections
Local NewsNovember 30, 2024

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.

7:44 p.m. — Items from luggage were reportedly stolen at the Pullman Moscow Regional Airport.

Thursday

11:47 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.

8:43 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1200 block of Latah Street.

Harassment was reported twice Thursday in Pullman.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

3:05 a.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.

9:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy.

