Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
2:45 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
7:44 p.m. — Items from luggage were reportedly stolen at the Pullman Moscow Regional Airport.
Thursday
11:47 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
8:43 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1200 block of Latah Street.
Harassment was reported twice Thursday in Pullman.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:05 a.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
9:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy.