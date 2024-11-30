Public Records

8:43 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1200 block of Latah Street.

Harassment was reported twice Thursday in Pullman.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

3:05 a.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.

9:31 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy.