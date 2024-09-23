Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

2:03 p.m. — Officers arrested a 36-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

3:28 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on State Street.

4:08 p.m. — Police arrested a 51-year-old man on a warrant in Pullman.

8:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

10:06 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.

Two noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

4:29 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Deane Street.

11:02 p.m. — Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman for alleged assault on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

11:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.

Sunday

2:51 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Merman Drive.

3:20 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.

10:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.

Harassment was reported twice Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

12:25 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault and first-degree theft on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.

6:30 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.

8:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Morton Street.

12:57 p.m. — Tires were punctured on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.

3:32 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Bishop Boulevard.

4:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.

5:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.

6:31 p.m. — Theft was reported in Pullman.

6:54 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Pullman.

7:49 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

10:22 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman for an alleged protection order violation.

Tuesday

7:35 a.m. — An injury vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported on Professional Mall Boulevard.

12:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.

4:02 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Forest Way.

Trespassing was reported three times Tuesday in Pullman.

Two reports of threats were made Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Saturday

7:35 p.m. — Officers arrested a 48-year-old man for suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property on the 600 block of Library Mall.

9:30 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Colorado Street.

Sunday

1 p.m. — Theft was reported in Pullman.

Monday

10:54 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

5:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.

10:10 p.m. — Officers arrested an 18-year-old man for suspicion of possession of marijuana underage on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.

11:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

11:28 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana underage on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

Trespassing was reported twice Wednesday in Whitman County.

Thursday

1:54 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sand Road in Pullman.

4:21 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on Standard Street in Albion.

4:21 p.m. — An assault was reported on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.

Friday