Local NewsDecember 5, 2024

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

2:03 p.m. — Officers arrested a 36-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

3:28 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on State Street.

4:08 p.m. — Police arrested a 51-year-old man on a warrant in Pullman.

8:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.

10:06 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.

Two noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

4:29 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Deane Street.

11:02 p.m. — Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman for alleged assault on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

11:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.

Sunday

2:51 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Merman Drive.

3:20 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.

10:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.

Harassment was reported twice Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

12:25 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault and first-degree theft on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.

6:30 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.

8:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Morton Street.

12:57 p.m. — Tires were punctured on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.

3:32 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Bishop Boulevard.

4:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.

5:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.

6:31 p.m. — Theft was reported in Pullman.

6:54 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Pullman.

7:49 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

10:22 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman for an alleged protection order violation.

Tuesday

7:35 a.m. — An injury vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported on Professional Mall Boulevard.

12:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.

4:02 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Forest Way.

Trespassing was reported three times Tuesday in Pullman.

Two reports of threats were made Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Saturday

7:35 p.m. — Officers arrested a 48-year-old man for suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property on the 600 block of Library Mall.

9:30 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Colorado Street.

Sunday

1 p.m. — Theft was reported in Pullman.

Monday

10:54 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

5:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.

10:10 p.m. — Officers arrested an 18-year-old man for suspicion of possession of marijuana underage on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.

11:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

11:28 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana underage on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

Trespassing was reported twice Wednesday in Whitman County.

Thursday

1:54 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sand Road in Pullman.

4:21 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on Standard Street in Albion.

4:21 p.m. — An assault was reported on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.

Friday

9:57 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.

10:21 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Cedar Street in Colfax.

7:37 p.m. — Threats were made on A Street in LaCrosse.

Saturday

4:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man for alleged theft on Main Street in Colfax.

11:12 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Howard Street in Tekoa.

Trespassing was reported twice Saturday in Whitman County.

Monday

7:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield.

Tuesday

7:30 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Parvin Road in Colfax.

8:15 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Fairgrounds Road in Colfax.

12:55 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Lamb Road in Endicott.

2:57 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Garrison Road in Pullman.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

9:25 p.m. — Police heard a complaint that a car with flashing overhead lights was impersonating an officer on White Avenue and Mountain View Road.

Friday

6:56 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Paradise Path.

7:58 a.m. — Christmas decorations and a mailbox were damaged on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.

11:20 a.m. — A rollover crash was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Mill Road in Moscow.

Saturday

12:51 a.m. — Police made a warrant arrest on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

9:52 p.m. — A heater malfunctioned and began smoking at The Grove apartments.

10:32 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at The Grove apartments.

Sunday

2:52 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI at Stinker Station.

12:15 p.m. — A car window was busted open on the 400 block of Lewis Street.

12:20 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.

12:44 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 200 block of North Washington Street.

3:54 p.m. — A break-in was reported on the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.

11:21 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession on Third and Grant streets.

Monday

11:18 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported theft at Rosauers.

4:56 p.m. — A vehicle was broken into on D and Howard streets.

4:56 p.m. — A check was reported stolen from the 1100 block of West A Street.

5:54 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a two-car crash on Baker and A streets.

8:03 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

Tuesday

11:42 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Veatch Street.

3:02 p.m. — Groceries were reported stolen from the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

3:23 p.m. — Possible insurance fraud was reported on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.

10:02 p.m. — A possible break-in was reported on the 1600 block of South Blaine Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

11:22 a.m. — A crash with injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.

Saturday

10:41 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Danielson Road in Genesee.

12:27 a.m. — A theft was reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.

Sunday

8:31 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.

Monday

6:35 a.m. — A collision was reported on Genesee Troy Road and Lenville Road.

5:45 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported at Potlatch Elementary School.

Tuesday

8:28 a.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on U.S. 95 and Mix Road in Moscow.

Local NewsDec. 5
Provost: UI will still serve students despite changes
Local NewsDec. 5
Dworshak spared from increased drawdown during flood years
Local NewsDec. 5
Inslee cheered by salmon groups for fish-friendly executive ...
Local NewsDec. 5
Sofidel says hello to Lewiston
WSU presidential search narrows to five finalists
Local NewsDec. 5
WSU presidential search narrows to five finalists
Local NewsDec. 5
Orofino man dies following crash along U.S. Highway 12
Local NewsDec. 5
94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway
Local NewsDec. 5
New UI student housing project underway
Local NewsDec. 5
Lewiston man who died Sunday morning south of Grangeville identified
Local NewsDec. 5
Father of Leighton Vander Esch arrested in alleged domestic violence incident
Local NewsDec. 4
94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway
Local NewsDec. 4
Councilors chose to cover added costs for Project Downtown overruns
