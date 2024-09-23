Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:03 p.m. — Officers arrested a 36-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
3:28 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on State Street.
4:08 p.m. — Police arrested a 51-year-old man on a warrant in Pullman.
8:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
10:06 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.
Two noise complaints were made Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
4:29 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Deane Street.
11:02 p.m. — Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman for alleged assault on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
11:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
Sunday
2:51 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Merman Drive.
3:20 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.
10:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
Harassment was reported twice Sunday in Pullman.
Monday
12:25 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault and first-degree theft on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
6:30 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.
8:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Morton Street.
12:57 p.m. — Tires were punctured on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
3:32 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
4:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
5:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
6:31 p.m. — Theft was reported in Pullman.
6:54 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Pullman.
7:49 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
10:22 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman for an alleged protection order violation.
Tuesday
7:35 a.m. — An injury vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported on Professional Mall Boulevard.
12:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
4:02 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Forest Way.
Trespassing was reported three times Tuesday in Pullman.
Two reports of threats were made Tuesday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
7:35 p.m. — Officers arrested a 48-year-old man for suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property on the 600 block of Library Mall.
9:30 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Colorado Street.
Sunday
1 p.m. — Theft was reported in Pullman.
Monday
10:54 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
5:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
10:10 p.m. — Officers arrested an 18-year-old man for suspicion of possession of marijuana underage on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.
11:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
11:28 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana underage on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
Trespassing was reported twice Wednesday in Whitman County.
Thursday
1:54 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sand Road in Pullman.
4:21 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on Standard Street in Albion.
4:21 p.m. — An assault was reported on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.
Friday
9:57 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.
10:21 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Cedar Street in Colfax.
7:37 p.m. — Threats were made on A Street in LaCrosse.
Saturday
4:55 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man for alleged theft on Main Street in Colfax.
11:12 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Howard Street in Tekoa.
Trespassing was reported twice Saturday in Whitman County.
Monday
7:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield.
Tuesday
7:30 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Parvin Road in Colfax.
8:15 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Fairgrounds Road in Colfax.
12:55 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Lamb Road in Endicott.
2:57 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Garrison Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:25 p.m. — Police heard a complaint that a car with flashing overhead lights was impersonating an officer on White Avenue and Mountain View Road.
Friday
6:56 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Paradise Path.
7:58 a.m. — Christmas decorations and a mailbox were damaged on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.
11:20 a.m. — A rollover crash was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Mill Road in Moscow.
Saturday
12:51 a.m. — Police made a warrant arrest on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
9:52 p.m. — A heater malfunctioned and began smoking at The Grove apartments.
10:32 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at The Grove apartments.
Sunday
2:52 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI at Stinker Station.
12:15 p.m. — A car window was busted open on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
12:20 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.
12:44 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
3:54 p.m. — A break-in was reported on the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.
11:21 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession on Third and Grant streets.
Monday
11:18 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported theft at Rosauers.
4:56 p.m. — A vehicle was broken into on D and Howard streets.
4:56 p.m. — A check was reported stolen from the 1100 block of West A Street.
5:54 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a two-car crash on Baker and A streets.
8:03 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
Tuesday
11:42 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
3:02 p.m. — Groceries were reported stolen from the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
3:23 p.m. — Possible insurance fraud was reported on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
10:02 p.m. — A possible break-in was reported on the 1600 block of South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:22 a.m. — A crash with injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.
Saturday
10:41 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Danielson Road in Genesee.
12:27 a.m. — A theft was reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
8:31 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
Monday
6:35 a.m. — A collision was reported on Genesee Troy Road and Lenville Road.
5:45 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported at Potlatch Elementary School.
Tuesday
8:28 a.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on U.S. 95 and Mix Road in Moscow.