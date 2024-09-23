Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Nov. 15
David Ridley Handel, 22, and Catelin Layla Windvogel, 21, both of Moscow.
Nov. 18
Catherine Grace Ehlers, 21, of Potlatch, and Isaac Landrine Krasselt, 22, of Viola.
Nov. 19
James Edward Monroe Craig, Jr., 22, and Alathea Ann Lebrun, 27, both of Moscow.
Nov. 26
William Henry Vigil, 20, and Rachel Savannah Joy Rose, 21, both of Moscow.
Luke Jeffrey Perley, 28, and Hailey Danielle Roemer, 29, both of Pullman.
Nov. 27
Austin James McCarthey, 24, and Ashleigh Alyssa Marie Young-Perez, 22, both of Moscow.
Monday
Gail Ruth Taber, 76, and Dominic John Royael, 75, both of Moscow.
Ryan Michael Moran, 29, and Sydney Kay Ross, 29, both of Moscow.
Nikhil Bhatt, 21, and Sangya Khadka, 22, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Richard Taylor Jacobsen, 34, and Chelsea Marie Emerson, 34, both of Albion.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Nov. 25
Matthew Marc Heese, 23, and Brianna Elisabeth Burns, 23, both of Pullman.
Nathaniel Wayne Zuckschwerdt, 23, and Trang Mai Hoang, 23, both of Pullman.
Nov. 26
Gunner James Benson, 22, of Spokane, and Elizabeth Ann Heath, of Pullman.
Monday
Zoe Clare Laughary, 19, and Wyatt Bruce Jordan, 19, both of Palouse.
Oona Faith York, 21, and Karlie Ann Michelle Tungsvik, 22, both of Pullman.
Jacob Allen Coleman, 21, and Alyssa Ann Rogers, 19, both of Pullman.
Patrick Raymond Carlin, 32, and Katherine Marie Cassidy, 32, both of Pullman.
Tuesday
Jasper Abraham Whitling, 21, and Lauren Elizabeth Mau, 20, both of Moscow.
Casey Michael Bolt, 43, and Cassondra Lynn Yarlott, 44, both of Pullman.
Matthew Alexander James Furest, 24, and Shalom Masango, 24, both of Pullman.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:51 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 100 block of Albion Drive.
10:21 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
10:58 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
11:21 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman on a warrant on the 1200 block of Lost Trail Drive.
3:29 p.m. — Punctured tires were reported on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
4 p.m. — Harassment was reported on B Street.
Thursday
10:31 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
11:38 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman on a warrant on the 2300 block of Hopkins Court.
12:44 p.m. — Threats were made on the 500 block of Morton Street.
2:18 p.m. — Air was let out of tires on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
3:38 p.m. — An unconscious patient was transported to the hospital from the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
5:06 p.m. — A 28-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
8:08 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
8:35 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1800 block of Merman Drive.
Friday
12:15 a.m. — Police arrested a 23-year-old man for alleged second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
4:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Library Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:07 a.m. — Drugs were reported on Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
6:32 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.
11:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Thorn Street in Colfax.
Friday
10:59 a.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest of a 34-year-old man on Main Street in Colfax.
2:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Morgan Road in Oakesdale.
2:51 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Stephen Road in St. John.
4:04 p.m. — Threats were made in Garfield.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:47 p.m. — Vandalism was reported at Blaine Street and Indian Hills Drive.
10:44 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints on Blaine Street.
8:15 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
Thursday
12:03 p.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Troy Road and Main Street.
1:23 p.m. — A fight was reported behind the Moscow Bagel Shop.
2:35 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from Paradise Creek Street.
4:46 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported in front of Zip’s on Pullman Road.
10:28 p.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Gritman Medical Center from the 2300 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:46 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported in Moscow.
Thursday
4:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Princeton.