Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Nov. 15

David Ridley Handel, 22, and Catelin Layla Windvogel, 21, both of Moscow.

Nov. 18

Catherine Grace Ehlers, 21, of Potlatch, and Isaac Landrine Krasselt, 22, of Viola.

Nov. 19

James Edward Monroe Craig, Jr., 22, and Alathea Ann Lebrun, 27, both of Moscow.

Nov. 26

William Henry Vigil, 20, and Rachel Savannah Joy Rose, 21, both of Moscow.

Luke Jeffrey Perley, 28, and Hailey Danielle Roemer, 29, both of Pullman.

Nov. 27

Austin James McCarthey, 24, and Ashleigh Alyssa Marie Young-Perez, 22, both of Moscow.

Monday

Gail Ruth Taber, 76, and Dominic John Royael, 75, both of Moscow.

Ryan Michael Moran, 29, and Sydney Kay Ross, 29, both of Moscow.

Nikhil Bhatt, 21, and Sangya Khadka, 22, both of Moscow.

Wednesday

Richard Taylor Jacobsen, 34, and Chelsea Marie Emerson, 34, both of Albion.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Nov. 25

Matthew Marc Heese, 23, and Brianna Elisabeth Burns, 23, both of Pullman.

Nathaniel Wayne Zuckschwerdt, 23, and Trang Mai Hoang, 23, both of Pullman.

Nov. 26

Gunner James Benson, 22, of Spokane, and Elizabeth Ann Heath, of Pullman.

Monday

Zoe Clare Laughary, 19, and Wyatt Bruce Jordan, 19, both of Palouse.

Oona Faith York, 21, and Karlie Ann Michelle Tungsvik, 22, both of Pullman.

Jacob Allen Coleman, 21, and Alyssa Ann Rogers, 19, both of Pullman.

Patrick Raymond Carlin, 32, and Katherine Marie Cassidy, 32, both of Pullman.

Tuesday

Jasper Abraham Whitling, 21, and Lauren Elizabeth Mau, 20, both of Moscow.

Casey Michael Bolt, 43, and Cassondra Lynn Yarlott, 44, both of Pullman.

Matthew Alexander James Furest, 24, and Shalom Masango, 24, both of Pullman.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:51 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 100 block of Albion Drive.

10:21 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.

10:58 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.

11:21 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman on a warrant on the 1200 block of Lost Trail Drive.