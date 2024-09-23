Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

12:14 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.

2:40 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 3100 block of Cottonwood Lane.

10 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of D Street.

Trespassing was reported twice Friday in Pullman.

Two fraudulent attempts were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

10:55 a.m. — Threats were made on the 700 block of Forest Way.

12:04 p.m. — Packages were reportedly stolen from the post office on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

12:15 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of Grand Avenue.

1:14 p.m. — A mail carrier was reportedly harassed on the 200 block of Anthony Street.

4:17 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Campus Street.

9:55 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 100 block of Ann Street.

Six noise complaints and a fireworks complaint was made Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

1:44 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.

5:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Cottonwood Lane.

9:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.

Monday

1:57 p.m. — Threats were made on the 400 block of Main Street.

3:54 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

5:58 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Stadium Way.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Monday in Pullman.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes Monday in Pullman.

Harassment was reported twice Monday in Pullman.

Two noise complaints were made Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

8:01 a.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.

10:37 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute in Pullman.

7:03 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

Harassment was reported three times Tuesday in Pullman.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

10 vehicle prowls were reported Tuesday in Pullman. Several car registrations, credit cards, cash and a gun were taken.

WSU POLICE

Saturday

1:01 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.

3:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on North Fairway Road.

10:55 a.m. — Threats were made on the 700 block of Forest Way.

Sunday

12:19 a.m. — Officers arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly being a minor in possession of alcohol exhibiting on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.

Monday

1:29 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.

2:33 a.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Wilson Mall.

3:16 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Olympia Avenue.

3:51 p.m. — Officers performed an arrest for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.

Two noninjury crashes were reported Monday in Pullman.