Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Dec. 6
Michael Conner Frei, 25, and Avery Morgan Alexander, 25, both of Moscow.
Dec. 9
Lucas Jean Ogden, 28, and Ashley May Moncrief, 26, both of Moscow.
Dec. 10
Brian Robert Mortensen, 75, and Susan Mary Hunt, 70, both of Deary.
Dec. 11
Dannielle Nicole Edwards, 29, and Connor Richard Hess Cavazos, 28, both of Moscow.
Timothy Michael Nevius, 37, of Moscow, and Melany Salmond, 26, of Pullman.
Dec. 12
Shane William Mulder, 56, of Genesee, and Shandra Nicole-Anilyse Duncan, 36, of Lewiston.
Monday
Jade Finn Pfaefflin Bounds, 23, and Mars Damien Cantrell, 26, both of Moscow.
Jacques Howard Croom III, 24, and Elizabeth Anne Smith, 25, both of Moscow.
Cassandra Ruby Roseguard, 21, and Rowan Callisto Roseguard, 23, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Richard Michael Strongoni, 77, and Debra Elaine Sutton, 71, both of Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:03 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Webb Street.
8:28 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
9:03 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
10:01 a.m. — A tree fell on a power line on Alpha Drive.
11:46 a.m. — Officers arrested a man for alleged third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
12 p.m. — Drugs were reported in Pullman.
12:39 p.m. — Police arrested a juvenile for suspicion of theft in Pullman.
1:13 p.m. — A tree fell on a vehicle on the 200 block of McKenzie Street.
2:55 p.m. — A purse was stolen on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
7:08 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Two noise complaints were made Wednesday in Pullman.
Thursday
12:11 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
9:13 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
6:48 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
7:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
8:39 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
Two threats were made Thursday in Pullman.
Four noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Pullman.
Friday
1:22 a.m. A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
9:21 a.m. — A tree branch fell into the road blocking Stadium Way.
6:17 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Olympia Avenue.
Thursday
12:34 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:59 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax.
3:09 p.m. — Theft was reported on Alkali Street in Endicott.
7:45 p.m. — A large tree branch fell into the street on Farmington Road in Farmington.
10:31 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Main Street in Albion.
Thursday
7:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Wilma Drive in Clarkston.
9:08 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Fairview Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:28 a.m. — A male has been calling P1FCU on Pullman Road and threatening the employees.
10:48 a.m. — A tree caught fire after falling on a power line on Lilly Street.
12:46 p.m. — A tree branch fell on a house on the 100 block of North Blaine Street.
2:03 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Stadium Drive.
3:14 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of North Almon street.
11:04 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Troy Road and Jefferson Street.
Thursday
10:41 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95.
12:53 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Anna Street.
2:39 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported at Moscow Charter School.
2:40 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported at A and Baker streets.
5:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Main Street and Troy Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:03 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Thursday
4:05 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Herrington Road and Moscow Mountain.