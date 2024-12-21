Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Dec. 6

Michael Conner Frei, 25, and Avery Morgan Alexander, 25, both of Moscow.

Dec. 9

Lucas Jean Ogden, 28, and Ashley May Moncrief, 26, both of Moscow.

Dec. 10

Brian Robert Mortensen, 75, and Susan Mary Hunt, 70, both of Deary.

Dec. 11

Dannielle Nicole Edwards, 29, and Connor Richard Hess Cavazos, 28, both of Moscow.

Timothy Michael Nevius, 37, of Moscow, and Melany Salmond, 26, of Pullman.

Dec. 12

Shane William Mulder, 56, of Genesee, and Shandra Nicole-Anilyse Duncan, 36, of Lewiston.

Monday

Jade Finn Pfaefflin Bounds, 23, and Mars Damien Cantrell, 26, both of Moscow.

Jacques Howard Croom III, 24, and Elizabeth Anne Smith, 25, both of Moscow.

Cassandra Ruby Roseguard, 21, and Rowan Callisto Roseguard, 23, both of Moscow.

Wednesday

Richard Michael Strongoni, 77, and Debra Elaine Sutton, 71, both of Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:03 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Webb Street.

8:28 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

9:03 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.

10:01 a.m. — A tree fell on a power line on Alpha Drive.

11:46 a.m. — Officers arrested a man for alleged third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.

12 p.m. — Drugs were reported in Pullman.

12:39 p.m. — Police arrested a juvenile for suspicion of theft in Pullman.

1:13 p.m. — A tree fell on a vehicle on the 200 block of McKenzie Street.

2:55 p.m. — A purse was stolen on the 900 block of Colorado Street.

7:08 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.

Two noise complaints were made Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

12:11 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.

9:13 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.

6:48 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.

7:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.

8:39 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.