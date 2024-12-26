Sections
Local NewsDecember 26, 2024

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:36 a.m. — A juvenile allegedly assaulted parents in Pullman.

12:53 p.m. — An aggressive dog was reported on High Street.

1:02 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Terre View Drive.

9:47 p.m. — Slashed tires were reported on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

Saturday

11:43 a.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Morton Street.

Monday

3:21 a.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

1:45 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Drive in Colfax.

Sunday

3:17 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

5:26 p.m. — A DUI was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street in Moscow.

Saturday

6:51 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Randall Flat Road.

8:39 p.m. — A DUI was reported on First Avenue and Cedar Street in Bovill.

9:14 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Olson Loop.

Sunday

1:17 a.m. — A grass fire was reported on Wallen Road and Robinson Park.

2:17 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Flannigan Creek Road.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

7:41 a.m. — A tree branch fell and damaged cars on Jefferson and Third streets.

8:58 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.

Saturday

12:32 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Taylor Avenue.

6:43 a.m. — A female’s phone, wallet and keys were allegedly stolen at Hunga Dunga.

Sunday

6:04 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.

