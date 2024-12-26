Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:36 a.m. — A juvenile allegedly assaulted parents in Pullman.
12:53 p.m. — An aggressive dog was reported on High Street.
1:02 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Terre View Drive.
9:47 p.m. — Slashed tires were reported on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
Saturday
11:43 a.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Morton Street.
Monday
3:21 a.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:45 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hillcrest Drive in Colfax.
Sunday
3:17 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:26 p.m. — A DUI was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street in Moscow.
Saturday
6:51 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Randall Flat Road.
8:39 p.m. — A DUI was reported on First Avenue and Cedar Street in Bovill.
9:14 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Olson Loop.
Sunday
1:17 a.m. — A grass fire was reported on Wallen Road and Robinson Park.
2:17 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Flannigan Creek Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:41 a.m. — A tree branch fell and damaged cars on Jefferson and Third streets.
8:58 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
Saturday
12:32 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Taylor Avenue.
6:43 a.m. — A female’s phone, wallet and keys were allegedly stolen at Hunga Dunga.
Sunday
6:04 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.