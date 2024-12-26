Public Records

5:26 p.m. — A DUI was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street in Moscow.

Saturday

6:51 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Randall Flat Road.

8:39 p.m. — A DUI was reported on First Avenue and Cedar Street in Bovill.

9:14 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Olson Loop.

Sunday

1:17 a.m. — A grass fire was reported on Wallen Road and Robinson Park.

2:17 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Flannigan Creek Road.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

7:41 a.m. — A tree branch fell and damaged cars on Jefferson and Third streets.

8:58 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.

Saturday

12:32 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Taylor Avenue.

6:43 a.m. — A female’s phone, wallet and keys were allegedly stolen at Hunga Dunga.

Sunday

6:04 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.