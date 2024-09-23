Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage license

Monday

Bradley Korban Kenady, 21, and Jane Marie Emehiser, 25, both of Nashville.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage license

Dec. 20

Matthew Paul Roper, 37, and April Lorraine Allen, 50, both of Garfield

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:33 a.m. — A patient refused to leave Pullman Regional Hospital.

11:45 a.m. — A female was transported to PRH following a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

9:56 p.m. — Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for suspicion of assault on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:25 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old subject on a warrant on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Thursday

9:40 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported for a citizen in the lobby of the Pullman Police Department station.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF