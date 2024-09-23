Sections
Local NewsDecember 28, 2024

Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage license

Monday

Bradley Korban Kenady, 21, and Jane Marie Emehiser, 25, both of Nashville.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage license

Dec. 20

Matthew Paul Roper, 37, and April Lorraine Allen, 50, both of Garfield

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:33 a.m. — A patient refused to leave Pullman Regional Hospital.

11:45 a.m. — A female was transported to PRH following a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

9:56 p.m. — Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for suspicion of assault on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:25 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old subject on a warrant on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Thursday

9:40 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported for a citizen in the lobby of the Pullman Police Department station.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:29p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on First Street in Oakesdale.

11:04 p.m. — An attended death was reported on Garfield Street in Lamont.

Thursday

1:24 a.m. — Police arrested a 38-year-old male for suspicion of second-degree assault on Cooper Street in Colfax.

12:10 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on G Street in Albion.

4:27 p.m. — A capsized canoe was reported in Colfax. The canoe was removed from the river.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

6:53 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.

Thursday

1:28 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

10:30 a.m. — Threats were reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.

8:29 p.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported at the Valhalla Trailer Park in Moscow.

11:09 p.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Eid Road in Moscow.

