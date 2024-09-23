Sections
Local NewsJanuary 2, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:30 p.m. — Police arrested a 42-year-old man for suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after a vehicle struck a tree and knocked down a powerline on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.

9:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.

10:10 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.

11:48 p.m. — Police arrested a 37–year-old male for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

Saturday

6:36 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

12;22 p.m. — A potential domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

4:15 p.m. — An attended death was reported on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.

6:14 p.m. — A male reportedly refused to leave the Jiffy Lube on Bishop Boulevard.

6:33 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old male for violating a restraining order on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Sunday

2:45 p.m. — An injury was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.

Monday

12:51 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old female on a warrant on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.

5:40 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street and transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.

4:26 p.m. — A 20-year-old subject was cited for theft at Walmart.

6:52 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.

10:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:08 a.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Colfax.

Saturday

2:53 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Hauser Avenue in Colfax.

Sunday

1:06 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 24-year-old male for suspicion of DUI on Merman Drive and Terre View Drive in Pullman.

2:03 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old male for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Washington Avenue and Blair Street in Uniontown.

Monday

4:08 a.m. — A theft was reported at Rosauers in Colfax.

4:27 p.m. — Deputies heard reports of fraudulent calls from someone impersonating a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

1:08 p.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Main Street and Palouse River Drive.

2:16 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Ridge Road.

3:26 p.m. — A disorderly customer was reported at the AT&T store at the Palouse Mall.

7:49 p.m. — Police heard a report of a man running around naked on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

Saturday

12:04 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.

12:16 p.m. — Police arrested a person for an alleged theft at The Storm Cellar on Main Street.

11:08 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of an unconscious person on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

Sunday

8:28 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Farm and Pullman roads.

4:54 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI at the liquor store on Troy Road.

4:54 p.m. — A theft was reported at Rosauers.

10:33 p.m. — Police arrested a male following a reported domestic dispute on the 300 block of Julie Drive.

Monday

4:58 p.m. — A medical problem was reported on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.

10:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of North Jefferson Street.

Tuesday

6:12 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 2300 block of West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:36 p.m. — A theft was reported on Big Meadow Road in Troy.

2:22 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Elm Street in Troy.

Saturday

10:14 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on East Main Street in Kendrick.

Sunday

8:03 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

Monday

12:57 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

