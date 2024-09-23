Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:30 p.m. — Police arrested a 42-year-old man for suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after a vehicle struck a tree and knocked down a powerline on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.

9:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.

10:10 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.

11:48 p.m. — Police arrested a 37–year-old male for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

Saturday

6:36 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

12;22 p.m. — A potential domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

4:15 p.m. — An attended death was reported on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.

6:14 p.m. — A male reportedly refused to leave the Jiffy Lube on Bishop Boulevard.

6:33 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old male for violating a restraining order on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Sunday

2:45 p.m. — An injury was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.

Monday

12:51 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old female on a warrant on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.

5:40 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street and transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.

4:26 p.m. — A 20-year-old subject was cited for theft at Walmart.

6:52 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.

10:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:08 a.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Colfax.

Saturday

2:53 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Hauser Avenue in Colfax.

Sunday

1:06 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 24-year-old male for suspicion of DUI on Merman Drive and Terre View Drive in Pullman.

2:03 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old male for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Washington Avenue and Blair Street in Uniontown.

Monday

4:08 a.m. — A theft was reported at Rosauers in Colfax.