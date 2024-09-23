Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Dec. 27

Phinehas Mac-E Hammond, 23, of Moscow, and Ashley Mailani Koga, 32, of Pullman

Colleen Michelle Robbins, 48, and Jeffery Wayne Robbins, 52, both of Moscow

Monday

Clay Russell Deaton, 24, of Pasco, and Kristen Dinah Wolf, 25, of Potlatch

Michael Foster Wiater, 80, and Ann Mary Patten, 60, both of Pullman

Thursday

Samikshya Aryal, 30, of Moscow, and Deependra Paneru, 31, of Athens, Ga.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

6:46 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.

7:50 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Washington State Route 270.

9:35 a.m. — Tires were slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

12:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

4:40 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

8:11 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

11:49 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

Harassment was reported three times Tuesday in Pullman.

Wednesday

5:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.

8:26 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.

Thursday

3:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

7:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 3600 block of Northeast Airport Drive.

Friday

3:17 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

2:02 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

4:19 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:36 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Olson Road in Palouse.

4:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on South Hillcrest Drive in Colfax.

6:02 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on West Rednour Street in Oakesdale.

Wednesday

Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Wednesday in Whitman County.

Thursday

11:09 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.

7:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 33-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling and violating a protection order on Dean Street in Endicott.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

2:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 800 block of East Eighth Street.

2:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.

5:27 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Gambles Lane following a report of abnormal behavior.

Wednesday

2:12 a.m. — Multiple people were reportedly fighting in the middle of the roadway on the 500 block of South Main Street.

Thursday

8:40 a.m. — A vicious animal was reported in Moscow.

6:23 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.

Three noninjury car crashes were reported Thursday in Moscow.

Friday

1:21 a.m. — A male was arrested for trespassing at John’s Alley.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

7:38 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.

Wednesday

8:18 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Old Highway 8 in Deary.

5:29 p.m. — A car crash was reported on Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.

8:34 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

Related
Local NewsJan. 4
Palouse welcomes first 2025 baby
Local NewsJan. 4
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads n...
Local NewsJan. 4
Bald Mountain searchers for insurance coverage
Local NewsJan. 4
Pullman names Breshears acting police head
Related
LWV Pullman hosts longtime Whitman County judge
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
LWV Pullman hosts longtime Whitman County judge
Troy church offering free lunch for veterans
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Troy church offering free lunch for veterans
Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks, could face lethal action
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks, could face lethal action
City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy