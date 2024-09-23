Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Dec. 27
Phinehas Mac-E Hammond, 23, of Moscow, and Ashley Mailani Koga, 32, of Pullman
Colleen Michelle Robbins, 48, and Jeffery Wayne Robbins, 52, both of Moscow
Monday
Clay Russell Deaton, 24, of Pasco, and Kristen Dinah Wolf, 25, of Potlatch
Michael Foster Wiater, 80, and Ann Mary Patten, 60, both of Pullman
Thursday
Samikshya Aryal, 30, of Moscow, and Deependra Paneru, 31, of Athens, Ga.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:46 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
7:50 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Washington State Route 270.
9:35 a.m. — Tires were slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
12:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
4:40 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
8:11 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
11:49 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
Harassment was reported three times Tuesday in Pullman.
Wednesday
5:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.
8:26 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Thursday
3:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 3600 block of Northeast Airport Drive.
Friday
3:17 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
2:02 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
4:19 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:36 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Olson Road in Palouse.
4:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on South Hillcrest Drive in Colfax.
6:02 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on West Rednour Street in Oakesdale.
Wednesday
Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Wednesday in Whitman County.
Thursday
11:09 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.
7:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 33-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling and violating a protection order on Dean Street in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 800 block of East Eighth Street.
2:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
5:27 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Gambles Lane following a report of abnormal behavior.
Wednesday
2:12 a.m. — Multiple people were reportedly fighting in the middle of the roadway on the 500 block of South Main Street.
Thursday
8:40 a.m. — A vicious animal was reported in Moscow.
6:23 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.
Three noninjury car crashes were reported Thursday in Moscow.
Friday
1:21 a.m. — A male was arrested for trespassing at John’s Alley.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:38 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
Wednesday
8:18 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Old Highway 8 in Deary.
5:29 p.m. — A car crash was reported on Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.
8:34 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.