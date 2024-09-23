Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Dec. 27

Phinehas Mac-E Hammond, 23, of Moscow, and Ashley Mailani Koga, 32, of Pullman

Colleen Michelle Robbins, 48, and Jeffery Wayne Robbins, 52, both of Moscow

Monday

Clay Russell Deaton, 24, of Pasco, and Kristen Dinah Wolf, 25, of Potlatch

Michael Foster Wiater, 80, and Ann Mary Patten, 60, both of Pullman

Thursday

Samikshya Aryal, 30, of Moscow, and Deependra Paneru, 31, of Athens, Ga.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

6:46 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.

7:50 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Washington State Route 270.

9:35 a.m. — Tires were slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

12:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

4:40 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

8:11 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

11:49 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

Harassment was reported three times Tuesday in Pullman.

Wednesday

5:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.

8:26 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.

Thursday

3:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

7:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 3600 block of Northeast Airport Drive.

Friday

3:17 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

2:02 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.