Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:11 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

12:32 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on three warrants on the 600 block of Northeast Opal Street.

3:44 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

8:01 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 2000 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

11:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Thursday

10:30 a.m. — Officers arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly violating an anti-harassment protection order on the 1000 block of Northwest Charlotte Street.

1:13 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

1:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported in Pullman.

4:54 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Spring Street.

5:39 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:30 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.

8:22 p.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old man for suspicion of DUI and knowingly possessing a controlled substance on Northeast Terre View Drive.

8:22 p.m. — A rape was reported in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

7:30 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Pullman Airport Road.

8:12 a.m. — Officers responded to a collision with unknown injuries on Pullman Airport Road.

11:57 a.m. — An injury bicycle versus vehicle crash was reported on East Grimes Way.

Thursday

2:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Northeast Fairview Road.

1:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

4:12 p.m. — An injury e-bike versus vehicle collision was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.

Friday

1:41 a.m. — Officers arrested two 18-year-old men for suspicion of being minors in possession of alcohol on East College Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF