Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:11 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
12:32 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on three warrants on the 600 block of Northeast Opal Street.
3:44 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
8:01 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 2000 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
11:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — Officers arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly violating an anti-harassment protection order on the 1000 block of Northwest Charlotte Street.
1:13 p.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
1:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported in Pullman.
4:54 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Spring Street.
5:39 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:30 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
8:22 p.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old man for suspicion of DUI and knowingly possessing a controlled substance on Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:22 p.m. — A rape was reported in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:30 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Pullman Airport Road.
8:12 a.m. — Officers responded to a collision with unknown injuries on Pullman Airport Road.
11:57 a.m. — An injury bicycle versus vehicle crash was reported on East Grimes Way.
Thursday
2:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Northeast Fairview Road.
1:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
4:12 p.m. — An injury e-bike versus vehicle collision was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.
Friday
1:41 a.m. — Officers arrested two 18-year-old men for suspicion of being minors in possession of alcohol on East College Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:39 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on O’Donnell Road in Pullman.
3:52 p.m. — Fraud was reported on West California Street in Garfield.
Thursday
1:40 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on West Thorn Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:34 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported at the Wallace Complex.
Three noninjury crashes were reported Wednesday in Moscow.
Three noise complaints were made Wednesday in Moscow.
Fraud was reported twice Wednesday in Moscow.
Thursday
1:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Styner Avenue.
2:59 a.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on North Lilly Street.
11:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
1:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of North Jefferson Street.
3:11 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on West Third Street.
4:46 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of North Blaine Street.
4:53 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after an injury crash was reported on Paradise Path.
6:15 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1400 block of Pine Cone Road.
7:22 p.m. — A fire was reported on West Palouse River Drive.
10:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
6:20 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
6:47 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
Thursday
7:24 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.