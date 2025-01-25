Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage Licenses

Jan. 17

Franklin Adam Reed, 30, and Porter Friend Bickelhaupt, 25, both of Moscow

Paul Edward Bailey, 43, and Cailin Marie Penberthy, 33, both of Moscow

Thursday

Charles Martin Knaack, 63, of Colfax, and Julia Beth Adrian Aumen, 63, of Pullman

Stanley Austin Scott, 29, and McKenzie Kay Ries, both of Kendrick

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:28 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

4:12 p.m. — Threats were made on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.

6:02 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.

8:12 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for alleged stalking and violating a protection order on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.

Fraud was reported three times Wednesday in Pullman.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

9:58 p.m. — An injury two-vehicle crash was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.

Friday

12:04 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

12:13 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairview Road.

Thursday

10:38 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.

Friday

12:30 a.m. — Officers responded to a subject who intentionally urinated on someone’s dorm door on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday