Local NewsJanuary 25, 2025

Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage Licenses

Jan. 17

Franklin Adam Reed, 30, and Porter Friend Bickelhaupt, 25, both of Moscow

Paul Edward Bailey, 43, and Cailin Marie Penberthy, 33, both of Moscow

Thursday

Charles Martin Knaack, 63, of Colfax, and Julia Beth Adrian Aumen, 63, of Pullman

Stanley Austin Scott, 29, and McKenzie Kay Ries, both of Kendrick

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:28 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

4:12 p.m. — Threats were made on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.

6:02 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.

8:12 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for alleged stalking and violating a protection order on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.

Fraud was reported three times Wednesday in Pullman.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

9:58 p.m. — An injury two-vehicle crash was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.

Friday

12:04 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

12:13 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairview Road.

Thursday

10:38 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.

Friday

12:30 a.m. — Officers responded to a subject who intentionally urinated on someone’s dorm door on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:02 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for supposed second-degree criminal trespassing following a domestic dispute on South Main Street in Colfax.

11:15 a.m. — Fraud was reported on North Oak Street in Colfax.

3:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 39-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Dusty Road in LaCrosse.

Thursday

12:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.

1:52 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Washington State Route 27 in Palouse.

4:39 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.

5:30 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:08 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.

1:56 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street.

2:14 p.m. — A resident reported receiving a glitter bomb in the mail at Robinson Trailer Park.

Thursday

3:16 a.m. — Police arrested three juveniles following a high-speed car chase on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

9:56 a.m. — Scams were reported on the 1100 block of East E Street.

4:36 p.m. — Officers responded to an individual pretending to be a federal agent on the 900 block of West A Street.

4:54 p.m. — Two men were peering into residents’ windows on Sweet Avenue.

7:59 p.m. — Threats were made on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.

8:24 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Deakin Avenue.

9:58 p.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest on South Main Street.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Moscow.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:20 a.m. — A theft was reported on Pigeon Hollow Road.

2:15 p.m. — Possible elder abuse was reported on Walker Road in Viola.

Thursday

10:51 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.

Deputies performed two warrant services Thursday in Moscow.

