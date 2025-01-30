Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:24 a.m. — Credit card fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Footloose Drive.

2:13 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

2:30 p.m. — Prostitution advertisements on Facebook were reported in Pullman.

4:47 p.m. — A fight involving juveniles was reported in Pullman.

10:59 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on East Main Street.

11:22 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

Three noise complaints and a fireworks complaint were made Friday in Pullman.

Two reports of graffiti were made Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

12:59 a.m. — An intoxicated person was taken to the hospital from the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

2:02 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northwest Fire Street.

2:45 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.

7:16 a.m. — A person experiencing a mental health crisis was transported to the hospital from the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.

1:35 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.

9:14 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Sunday

2:49 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

6:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:39 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.

11:05 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Monday

12:38 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree child rape on Northwest Parr Drive.

2:14 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

6:02 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

6:29 p.m. — A disorderly subject was taken to the hospital from the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Fraud was reported three times Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

5:43 a.m. — A transit bus damaged property while pulling away from a fuel pipe on the 700 block of Northwest Guy Street.

9:55 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.

3:42 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for supposed third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

4:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

9:39 p.m. —Cash was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

Two sex offenses were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Friday

Harassment was reported twice Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

2:51 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

3:26 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

Sunday

12:23 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest in Pullman.

12:47 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Monday

12:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairview Road.

11:26 p.m. — An exit sign was stolen on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Tuesday

9:32 a.m. — A TV was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

12:08 p.m. — An unconscious person was transported to the hospital from Northeast Colorado Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday