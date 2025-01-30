Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:24 a.m. — Credit card fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Footloose Drive.
2:13 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
2:30 p.m. — Prostitution advertisements on Facebook were reported in Pullman.
4:47 p.m. — A fight involving juveniles was reported in Pullman.
10:59 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on East Main Street.
11:22 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
Three noise complaints and a fireworks complaint were made Friday in Pullman.
Two reports of graffiti were made Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
12:59 a.m. — An intoxicated person was taken to the hospital from the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
2:02 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northwest Fire Street.
2:45 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
7:16 a.m. — A person experiencing a mental health crisis was transported to the hospital from the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.
1:35 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.
9:14 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Sunday
2:49 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
6:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:39 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
11:05 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Monday
12:38 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree child rape on Northwest Parr Drive.
2:14 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
6:02 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
6:29 p.m. — A disorderly subject was taken to the hospital from the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Fraud was reported three times Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
5:43 a.m. — A transit bus damaged property while pulling away from a fuel pipe on the 700 block of Northwest Guy Street.
9:55 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.
3:42 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for supposed third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
4:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
9:39 p.m. —Cash was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
Two sex offenses were reported Tuesday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:59 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported in Pullman.
Harassment was reported twice Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
2:51 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
3:26 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Sunday
12:23 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest in Pullman.
12:47 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Monday
12:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairview Road.
11:26 p.m. — An exit sign was stolen on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Tuesday
9:32 a.m. — A TV was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
12:08 p.m. — An unconscious person was transported to the hospital from Northeast Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:40 a.m. — Drugs were reported on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
11:34 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Banner Road in Pullman.
3:48 p.m. — Fraud was reported on South Hillcrest Drive.
7:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old woman for knowingly possessing a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
8:44 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Green Road in Oakesdale.
Saturday
2:08 a.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Valley Road in Pullman.
11:13 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on South Lake Street in Colfax.
1:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on West Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
6:15 p.m. — Theft was reported at Rosauers in Colfax.
Sunday
7:38 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on North C Street in Albion.
Monday
1:24 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on North F Street in Albion.
3:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on Stout Road in Uniontown.
Tuesday
10:16 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:52 a.m. — A garbage fire was reported at Sigma Chi on Nez Perce Drive.
10:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.
11:16 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported at Moscow Charter School.
1:23 p.m. — Gas was reportedly siphoned from a car on the 200 block of North Van Buren Street.
Saturday
12:57 a.m. — A fight was reported on the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
Sunday
12:36 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of vandalism on Sixth and Main streets.
2:03 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Jackson and C streets.
11:35 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 600 block of South Harrison Street.
2:09 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
6:55 p.m. — A person found unconscious on the 800 block of South Harrison Street was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Monday
12:50 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Main Street and Pintail Lane.
12:49 p.m. — A flag was reported stolen from the 500 block of East First Street.
6:49 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a woman yelling for help on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
11:47 p.m. — Police responded to a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow. No one was transported to the hospital.
Tuesday
12:21 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession.
9:23 a.m. — A female reported a scam call from someone claiming to be a Moscow police officer.
3:04 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of South Main Street claimed his neighbor keeps stealing his kitten.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:25 a.m. — A burglary was reported in Juliaetta.
Saturday
12:49 p.m. — A theft was reported on Magee Road in Genesee.
Sunday
2:56 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
6:36 p.m. — Possible elder abuse was reported on Michael Drive in Troy.
Monday
2:14 p.m. — A fire was reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
6:01 p.m. — A fire was reported on Robinson Park and Wallen roads.
Tuesday
10:19 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
5:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on West Main Street in Kendrick.