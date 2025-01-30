Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:24 a.m. — Credit card fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Footloose Drive.

2:13 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

2:30 p.m. — Prostitution advertisements on Facebook were reported in Pullman.

4:47 p.m. — A fight involving juveniles was reported in Pullman.

10:59 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on East Main Street.

11:22 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

Three noise complaints and a fireworks complaint were made Friday in Pullman.

Two reports of graffiti were made Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

12:59 a.m. — An intoxicated person was taken to the hospital from the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

2:02 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northwest Fire Street.

2:45 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.

7:16 a.m. — A person experiencing a mental health crisis was transported to the hospital from the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.

1:35 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.

9:14 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Sunday

2:49 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

6:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:39 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.

11:05 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Monday

12:38 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree child rape on Northwest Parr Drive.

2:14 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

6:02 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

6:29 p.m. — A disorderly subject was taken to the hospital from the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Fraud was reported three times Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

5:43 a.m. — A transit bus damaged property while pulling away from a fuel pipe on the 700 block of Northwest Guy Street.

9:55 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.

3:42 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for supposed third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

4:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

9:39 p.m. —Cash was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

Two sex offenses were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Friday

10:59 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported in Pullman.

Harassment was reported twice Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

2:51 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

3:26 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

Sunday

12:23 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest in Pullman.

12:47 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Monday

12:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of North Fairview Road.

11:26 p.m. — An exit sign was stolen on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Tuesday

9:32 a.m. — A TV was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

12:08 p.m. — An unconscious person was transported to the hospital from Northeast Colorado Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

1:40 a.m. — Drugs were reported on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.

11:34 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Banner Road in Pullman.

3:48 p.m. — Fraud was reported on South Hillcrest Drive.

7:46 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old woman for knowingly possessing a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

8:44 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Green Road in Oakesdale.

Saturday

2:08 a.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Valley Road in Pullman.

11:13 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on South Lake Street in Colfax.

1:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on West Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.

6:15 p.m. — Theft was reported at Rosauers in Colfax.

Sunday

7:38 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on North C Street in Albion.

Monday

1:24 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on North F Street in Albion.

3:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on Stout Road in Uniontown.

Tuesday

10:16 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

7:52 a.m. — A garbage fire was reported at Sigma Chi on Nez Perce Drive.

10:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.

11:16 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported at Moscow Charter School.

1:23 p.m. — Gas was reportedly siphoned from a car on the 200 block of North Van Buren Street.

Saturday

12:57 a.m. — A fight was reported on the 100 block of East Sixth Street.

Sunday

12:36 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of vandalism on Sixth and Main streets.

2:03 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Jackson and C streets.

11:35 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 600 block of South Harrison Street.

2:09 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.

6:55 p.m. — A person found unconscious on the 800 block of South Harrison Street was transported to Gritman Medical Center.

Monday

12:50 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Main Street and Pintail Lane.

12:49 p.m. — A flag was reported stolen from the 500 block of East First Street.

6:49 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a woman yelling for help on the 1600 block of Levick Street.

11:47 p.m. — Police responded to a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow. No one was transported to the hospital.

Tuesday

12:21 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of drug possession.

9:23 a.m. — A female reported a scam call from someone claiming to be a Moscow police officer.

3:04 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of South Main Street claimed his neighbor keeps stealing his kitten.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:25 a.m. — A burglary was reported in Juliaetta.

Saturday

12:49 p.m. — A theft was reported on Magee Road in Genesee.

Sunday

2:56 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.

6:36 p.m. — Possible elder abuse was reported on Michael Drive in Troy.

Monday

2:14 p.m. — A fire was reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.

6:01 p.m. — A fire was reported on Robinson Park and Wallen roads.

Tuesday

10:19 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.

5:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on West Main Street in Kendrick.

Related
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU is proposing parking rate increase
Local NewsJan. 30
Legislation limiting initiative process introduced in the Ho...
Local NewsJan. 30
House passes bill banning mask mandates
Local NewsJan. 30
Trump chooses Idaho men to oversee federal forests
Related
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
Local NewsJan. 30
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
WSU’s Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU’s Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge
Local NewsJan. 30
Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge
UPDATED AT 11:11 A.M.: Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
Local NewsJan. 29
UPDATED AT 11:11 A.M.: Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
Council appoints next Pullman Fire Department chief
Local NewsJan. 29
Council appoints next Pullman Fire Department chief
Federal grant freeze has far reaching impact
Local NewsJan. 29
Federal grant freeze has far reaching impact
Officials work to respond to Trump decrees
Local NewsJan. 29
Officials work to respond to Trump decrees
House OKs bill limiting flags in schools
Local NewsJan. 29
House OKs bill limiting flags in schools
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy