Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Monday

Christian Bruce Hille, 56, and Carla Lynn Teevens, 57, both of Colfax

Tuesday

Dalton John Dimmick, 34, and Tanya Marie Johnson, 33, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Madeline Antionette Troy, 31, of Genesee, and Logan James Brooks, 32, of Moscow

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:53 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly making false statements to a public servant following a theft reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:29 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

5:40 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Parr Drive.

9:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

Thursday

8:03 a.m. — An assault of a juvenile was reported in Pullman.

8:14 a.m. — A transit bus damaged a stop sign on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:07 a.m. — Graffiti was reported in a bathroom of a business on the 200 block of East Main Street.

11:06 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.

3:57 p.m. — Counterfeit money was reported at Sunset Mart.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

11:47 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest on Northeast Animal Sciences Road.

Thursday

9:56 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.