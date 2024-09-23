Sections
Local NewsFebruary 1, 2025

Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Monday

Christian Bruce Hille, 56, and Carla Lynn Teevens, 57, both of Colfax

Tuesday

Dalton John Dimmick, 34, and Tanya Marie Johnson, 33, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Madeline Antionette Troy, 31, of Genesee, and Logan James Brooks, 32, of Moscow

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:53 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly making false statements to a public servant following a theft reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:29 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

5:40 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Parr Drive.

9:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

Thursday

8:03 a.m. — An assault of a juvenile was reported in Pullman.

8:14 a.m. — A transit bus damaged a stop sign on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:07 a.m. — Graffiti was reported in a bathroom of a business on the 200 block of East Main Street.

11:06 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.

3:57 p.m. — Counterfeit money was reported at Sunset Mart.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

11:47 a.m. — Officers performed a DUI arrest on Northeast Animal Sciences Road.

Thursday

9:56 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

5:34 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of second-degree driving with a suspended license on North Montgomery Street in Uniontown.

8:20 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Northeast Merman Drive in Pullman.

9:39 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard in Pullman.

Thursday

3:57 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 46-year-old man on a warrant on East Main Street in Palouse.

11:29 p.m. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on Northeast Terre View Drive in Pullman.

11:58 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree assault following a reported domestic dispute on South Mill Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

1:44 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a smell of something burning on Fourth Street; it was determined there was no fire emergency.

4:46 p.m. — Police arrested one person for suspicion of drug possession on Lilly and Third streets.

Thursday

2:16 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.

9:56 p.m. — Threatening messages were reported on Stadium Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:46 a.m. — Grand theft was reported on Pine Street in Bovill.

12:27 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Wallen Road in Moscow.

12:53 p.m. — A theft was reported on North Polk Street in Moscow.

5:19 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

7:04 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow. \

Thursday

3:06 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Fifth Street in Juliaetta.

