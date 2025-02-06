Public records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

10:13 p.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI following an alleged hit-and-run incident on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

1:06 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:41 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on the 600 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

9:41 a.m. — Fraud involving someone impersonating an officer requesting money for a warrant was reported on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.

9:47 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

10:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2299 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

Sunday

3:06 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Paradise Street.

3:49 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.

10:35 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for supposed fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 200 block of Southwest Mountain View Drive.

Police responded to two verbal disputes Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

10:44 a.m. — A jacket was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

11:41 a.m. — Threats were made on the 500 block of East Main Street.

3:40 p.m. — Mustard and maple syrup was reportedly dumped on a vehicle on the 700 block of Northeast Opal Street.

Tuesday

4:20 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.

10 p.m. — Officers responded to people throwing snowballs at vehicles passing under a balcony at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Eight noninjury collisions related to snowy roadways were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

Harassment was reported twice Tuesday in Pullman.

Wednesday

2:43 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

WSU POLICE

Saturday

12:15 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being a minor in possession of alcohol on the 400 block of Southeast Spokane Street.

12:49 a.m. — An intoxicated person was taken to the hospital from the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Sunday

12:01 a.m. — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Stadium Way.

5:18 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

1:06 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Tuesday

10:53 p.m. — Several urinals were reportedly damaged on the 200 block of Northeast Spokane Street.

11:50 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1100 block of Southeast Washington Street.

Wednesday

3:39 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Northeast Palouse Ridge Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:02 a.m. — Theft was reported on East Park Street in Tekoa.

Saturday