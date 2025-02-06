Sections
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Public records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

10:13 p.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI following an alleged hit-and-run incident on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

1:06 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:41 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on the 600 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

9:41 a.m. — Fraud involving someone impersonating an officer requesting money for a warrant was reported on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.

9:47 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

10:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2299 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

Sunday

3:06 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Paradise Street.

3:49 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.

10:35 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for supposed fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 200 block of Southwest Mountain View Drive.

Police responded to two verbal disputes Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

10:44 a.m. — A jacket was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

11:41 a.m. — Threats were made on the 500 block of East Main Street.

3:40 p.m. — Mustard and maple syrup was reportedly dumped on a vehicle on the 700 block of Northeast Opal Street.

Tuesday

4:20 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.

10 p.m. — Officers responded to people throwing snowballs at vehicles passing under a balcony at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Eight noninjury collisions related to snowy roadways were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

Harassment was reported twice Tuesday in Pullman.

Wednesday

2:43 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

WSU POLICE

Saturday

12:15 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being a minor in possession of alcohol on the 400 block of Southeast Spokane Street.

12:49 a.m. — An intoxicated person was taken to the hospital from the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Sunday

12:01 a.m. — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Stadium Way.

5:18 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

1:06 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Tuesday

10:53 p.m. — Several urinals were reportedly damaged on the 200 block of Northeast Spokane Street.

11:50 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1100 block of Southeast Washington Street.

Wednesday

3:39 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Northeast Palouse Ridge Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:02 a.m. — Theft was reported on East Park Street in Tekoa.

Saturday

1:33 a.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on Northeast Whitman Street in Pullman.

Sunday

7:54 a.m. — Theft was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.

3:54 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Stateline Road in Farmington.

Monday

1:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Glorfield Road in St. John.

2:58 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Colfax.

5:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man for reportedly violating a court order on Spokane Street in Lamont.

7:15 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing on Southeast Aerie Street in Malden.

Tuesday

3:32 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Garfield.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

11:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

5:37 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a crash on D Street and Mountain View Road.

Saturday

10:23 a.m. — Paraphernalia and marijuana were left in a Goodwill donation bin.

10:32 p.m. — Vandalism was reported at the Mountain View Park bathroom.

1:54 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of North Lieuallen Street.

7 p.m. — Property damage was reported on University Avenue and Elm Street.

7:20 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from Baker Street.

11:11 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Safeway.

Sunday

2:11 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.

10:35 a.m. — A vicious dog was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

Monday

10:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street.

11:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2600 block of East D Street.

Tuesday

12:07 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 2600 block of East D Street.

Tuesday

3:31 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.

5:32 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.

9:06 p.m. — A semitruck broke down in the roadway on Main Street and Rodeo Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

9:14 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.

10:45 a.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Cedar Street in Potlatch.

9:29 p.m. — A DUI was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

Monday

12:06 p.m. — Threats were reported on Riverview Drive in Juliaetta.

Tuesday

4:57 p.m. — A crash with injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

8:02 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on U.S. 95 in Moscow.

8:43 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Seventh and Jefferson streets.

