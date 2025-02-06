Public records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:13 p.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI following an alleged hit-and-run incident on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.
Officers responded to two domestic disputes reported Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
1:06 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:41 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on the 600 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
9:41 a.m. — Fraud involving someone impersonating an officer requesting money for a warrant was reported on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.
9:47 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
10:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2299 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
Sunday
3:06 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
3:49 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.
10:35 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for supposed fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 200 block of Southwest Mountain View Drive.
Police responded to two verbal disputes Sunday in Pullman.
Monday
10:44 a.m. — A jacket was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:41 a.m. — Threats were made on the 500 block of East Main Street.
3:40 p.m. — Mustard and maple syrup was reportedly dumped on a vehicle on the 700 block of Northeast Opal Street.
Tuesday
4:20 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1000 block of Northwest State Street.
10 p.m. — Officers responded to people throwing snowballs at vehicles passing under a balcony at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
Eight noninjury collisions related to snowy roadways were reported Tuesday in Pullman.
Harassment was reported twice Tuesday in Pullman.
Wednesday
2:43 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
12:15 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being a minor in possession of alcohol on the 400 block of Southeast Spokane Street.
12:49 a.m. — An intoxicated person was taken to the hospital from the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Sunday
12:01 a.m. — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Stadium Way.
5:18 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
1:06 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Tuesday
10:53 p.m. — Several urinals were reportedly damaged on the 200 block of Northeast Spokane Street.
11:50 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1100 block of Southeast Washington Street.
Wednesday
3:39 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Northeast Palouse Ridge Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:02 a.m. — Theft was reported on East Park Street in Tekoa.
Saturday
1:33 a.m. — Deputies performed a DUI arrest on Northeast Whitman Street in Pullman.
Sunday
7:54 a.m. — Theft was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
3:54 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Stateline Road in Farmington.
Monday
1:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Glorfield Road in St. John.
2:58 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Colfax.
5:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man for reportedly violating a court order on Spokane Street in Lamont.
7:15 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing on Southeast Aerie Street in Malden.
Tuesday
3:32 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Garfield.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
5:37 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a crash on D Street and Mountain View Road.
Saturday
10:23 a.m. — Paraphernalia and marijuana were left in a Goodwill donation bin.
10:32 p.m. — Vandalism was reported at the Mountain View Park bathroom.
1:54 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of North Lieuallen Street.
7 p.m. — Property damage was reported on University Avenue and Elm Street.
7:20 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from Baker Street.
11:11 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Safeway.
Sunday
2:11 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
10:35 a.m. — A vicious dog was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
Monday
10:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street.
11:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2600 block of East D Street.
Tuesday
12:07 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 2600 block of East D Street.
Tuesday
3:31 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
5:32 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
9:06 p.m. — A semitruck broke down in the roadway on Main Street and Rodeo Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
9:14 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.
10:45 a.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Cedar Street in Potlatch.
9:29 p.m. — A DUI was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
Monday
12:06 p.m. — Threats were reported on Riverview Drive in Juliaetta.
Tuesday
4:57 p.m. — A crash with injuries was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
8:02 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on U.S. 95 in Moscow.
8:43 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Seventh and Jefferson streets.