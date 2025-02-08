Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 8, 2025

Public Records

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Jan. 28

Alasdair Charles Graham Botting, 33, and Alexis Keelin Schlamp, 32, both of Pullman.

Jan. 31

Ezra Nathaniel Johnson, 47, of Belfair, Wash., and Mandi Lynn Denning, 41, of Pullman.

Monday

Sophie Aisling Hart, 36, and Elizabeth Helen Aspen Jobbs, 29, both of Pullman.

Thursday

Kendall Johnathan Spiess, 31, and Nazarine Ruth Higgins, 27, both of Pullman.

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Monday

Justin Donald Coffey, 26, and Mary Rose Condon, 24, both of Pullman.

Tuesday

Zuzanna Wieczorek, 20, and Alexander Hunter Whitman, 25, both of Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:13 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.

7:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of people throwing snowballs at vehicles on Northeast Colorado Street.

Eight noninjury collisions were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

11:20 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Center Street.

1:06 p.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

1:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

8:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Monta Vista Circuit.

9:33 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone throwing glass bottles at windows on the 500 block of Northeast Oak Street.

10:42 p.m. — Two 18-year-old women were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

11:15 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

3:49 p.m. — An iPad was reported stolen on the 400 block of Northeast Spokane Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:41 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

4:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on North Meyer Road in Colton.

5:39 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.

9:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Kamiak Butte Park Road in Palouse.

Thursday

6:07 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 58-year-old man on a warrant on South Seventh Street in Oakesdale.

8:14 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Northeast Maple Street in Pullman.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

9:58 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.

6:01 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of East Fifth Street.

10:37 p.m. — A car bumper was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of South Main Street.

Thursday

10:54 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported at Moscow Charter School.

1:02 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of an unconscious person on Sixth and Logan streets.

6:02 p.m. — People were reportedly throwing snowballs at cars on Blaine Street.

9:05 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Road and Line Street.

10:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.

10:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:58 a.m. — A car crash with injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.

2:52 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Brady Gulch in Kendrick.

Thursday

11:11 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Lundquist Road.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 8
Incoming WSU president: ‘Our purpose endures’
Local NewsFeb. 8
Juliaetta’s early wellness influencer: Dr. Robert Foster
Local NewsFeb. 8
Meetings
Local NewsFeb. 8
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Related
Heat pumps part of the solution
Local NewsFeb. 8
Heat pumps part of the solution
Resolution aimed at raising initiative threshold heads to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 8
Resolution aimed at raising initiative threshold heads to Senate
Artist hopes statue will capture spirit of UI
Local NewsFeb. 8
Artist hopes statue will capture spirit of UI
SEL Health Clinic physical therapist appointed to PRH Board of Commissioners
Local NewsFeb. 8
SEL Health Clinic physical therapist appointed to PRH Board of Commissioners
Donald Trump gets mixed reviews from Northwest leaders
Local NewsFeb. 8
Donald Trump gets mixed reviews from Northwest leaders
School choice tax credit bill heads to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 8
School choice tax credit bill heads to Senate
WSU Regents appoint incoming president
Local NewsFeb. 7
WSU Regents appoint incoming president
Breaching boon for some, bust for others
Local NewsFeb. 7
Breaching boon for some, bust for others
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy