Public Records

WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Jan. 28
Alasdair Charles Graham Botting, 33, and Alexis Keelin Schlamp, 32, both of Pullman.
Jan. 31
Ezra Nathaniel Johnson, 47, of Belfair, Wash., and Mandi Lynn Denning, 41, of Pullman.
Monday
Sophie Aisling Hart, 36, and Elizabeth Helen Aspen Jobbs, 29, both of Pullman.
Thursday
Kendall Johnathan Spiess, 31, and Nazarine Ruth Higgins, 27, both of Pullman.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Monday
Justin Donald Coffey, 26, and Mary Rose Condon, 24, both of Pullman.
Tuesday
Zuzanna Wieczorek, 20, and Alexander Hunter Whitman, 25, both of Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:13 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
7:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of people throwing snowballs at vehicles on Northeast Colorado Street.
Eight noninjury collisions were reported Wednesday in Pullman.
Thursday
11:20 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Center Street.
1:06 p.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
1:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Monta Vista Circuit.
9:33 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone throwing glass bottles at windows on the 500 block of Northeast Oak Street.
10:42 p.m. — Two 18-year-old women were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
11:15 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
3:49 p.m. — An iPad was reported stolen on the 400 block of Northeast Spokane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:41 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
4:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on North Meyer Road in Colton.
5:39 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.
9:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Kamiak Butte Park Road in Palouse.
Thursday
6:07 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 58-year-old man on a warrant on South Seventh Street in Oakesdale.
8:14 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Northeast Maple Street in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:58 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.
6:01 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
10:37 p.m. — A car bumper was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of South Main Street.
Thursday
10:54 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported at Moscow Charter School.
1:02 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of an unconscious person on Sixth and Logan streets.
6:02 p.m. — People were reportedly throwing snowballs at cars on Blaine Street.
9:05 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Road and Line Street.
10:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
10:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:58 a.m. — A car crash with injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.
2:52 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Brady Gulch in Kendrick.
Thursday
11:11 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Idaho Highway 8 and Lundquist Road.