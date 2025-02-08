Public Records

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Jan. 28

Alasdair Charles Graham Botting, 33, and Alexis Keelin Schlamp, 32, both of Pullman.

Jan. 31

Ezra Nathaniel Johnson, 47, of Belfair, Wash., and Mandi Lynn Denning, 41, of Pullman.

Monday

Sophie Aisling Hart, 36, and Elizabeth Helen Aspen Jobbs, 29, both of Pullman.

Thursday

Kendall Johnathan Spiess, 31, and Nazarine Ruth Higgins, 27, both of Pullman.

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Monday

Justin Donald Coffey, 26, and Mary Rose Condon, 24, both of Pullman.

Tuesday

Zuzanna Wieczorek, 20, and Alexander Hunter Whitman, 25, both of Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:13 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.

7:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of people throwing snowballs at vehicles on Northeast Colorado Street.

Eight noninjury collisions were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

11:20 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Center Street.

1:06 p.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

1:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

8:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Monta Vista Circuit.

9:33 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone throwing glass bottles at windows on the 500 block of Northeast Oak Street.

10:42 p.m. — Two 18-year-old women were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

11:15 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.