Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:51 a.m. — A man urinating in public was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.

10:20 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:38 p.m. — Sexual assault was reported in Pullman.

9:33 p.m. — An unconscious intoxicated person was reported on North Grand Avenue.

10:04 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault following a physical altercation on the 400 block of Northeast Morton Street.

Two vehicle slide-offs were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

12:26 a.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on two warrants on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

12:08 p.m. — Hub caps were reported stolen on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.

12:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Fancyfree Drive.

12:42 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for supposed trespassing on the 4000 block of Pullman Airport Road.

1:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Illinois Street.

4:38 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Southwest Crestview Street.

6:51 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault, harassment and DUI following an assault reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.

There were 14 car crashes reported Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

11:42 a.m. —A noninjury crash was reported on East Main Street.

2:10 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

4:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

4:54 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Monta Vista Circuit.

5:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:19 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Water Street.

8:27 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

10:34 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.

Monday

2:30 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.

Officers responded to two reports of harassment made Monday in Pullman.

Three noninjury crashes were reported Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

12:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.

2:07 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

3:13 p.m. — Medication was reported stolen from the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

4:14 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

Two noninjury collisions and a hit and run crash were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

Wednesday

1:08 a.m. — Threats were made on the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

12:09 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Southeast Spokane Street.

Saturday

12:42 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for alleged trespassing and criminal impersonation on Pullman Airport Road.

Five car crashes were reported Saturday in Pullman.