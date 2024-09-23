Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:51 a.m. — A man urinating in public was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
10:20 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:38 p.m. — Sexual assault was reported in Pullman.
9:33 p.m. — An unconscious intoxicated person was reported on North Grand Avenue.
10:04 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault following a physical altercation on the 400 block of Northeast Morton Street.
Two vehicle slide-offs were reported Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
12:26 a.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on two warrants on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
12:08 p.m. — Hub caps were reported stolen on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.
12:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Fancyfree Drive.
12:42 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for supposed trespassing on the 4000 block of Pullman Airport Road.
1:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Illinois Street.
4:38 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Southwest Crestview Street.
6:51 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault, harassment and DUI following an assault reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
There were 14 car crashes reported Saturday in Pullman.
Sunday
11:42 a.m. —A noninjury crash was reported on East Main Street.
2:10 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:54 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Monta Vista Circuit.
5:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:19 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Water Street.
8:27 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
10:34 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.
Monday
2:30 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
Officers responded to two reports of harassment made Monday in Pullman.
Three noninjury crashes were reported Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
12:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
2:07 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
3:13 p.m. — Medication was reported stolen from the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:14 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
Two noninjury collisions and a hit and run crash were reported Tuesday in Pullman.
Wednesday
1:08 a.m. — Threats were made on the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
12:09 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Southeast Spokane Street.
Saturday
12:42 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for alleged trespassing and criminal impersonation on Pullman Airport Road.
Five car crashes were reported Saturday in Pullman.
Monday
Two hit-and-run collisions were reported Monday in Pullman.
Wednesday
1:46 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:43 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on South Lindsey Street in Tekoa.
Saturday
2:26 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Clay Street in Colfax.
Two injury crashes and two noninjury collisions were reported Saturday in Whitman County.
Sunday
1:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
6:44 p.m. — A 59-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.
Two car crashes were reported Sunday in Whitman County.
Monday
9:40 a.m. — Harassment was reported on North Mill Street in Colfax.
3:08 p.m. — Fraud was reported on South Loomis Avenue in St. John.
3:28 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on North Mill Street in Colfax.
4:49 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on East Nob Hill Street in St. John.
6:20 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Washington State Route 26 in LaCrosse.
Tuesday
4:40 p.m. — Theft was reported on West Cleveland Street in Garfield.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:58 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of abnormal behavior.
11:54 a.m. — A gate was damaged by a vehicle at the Republic on Main apartments.
1:03 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a car crash on Jefferson and E streets.
2:19 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at WinCo.
9:03 p.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of shoplifting at WinCo.
Saturday
12:21 a.m. — A theft was reported at WinCo.
Sunday
2:12 a.m. — A sexual assault was reported in Moscow.
5:21 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
10:22 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
7:50 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
11:08 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
12:04 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Randall Flat Road.
Monday
5:02 p.m. — A car crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Tuesday
1:31 p.m. – A noninjury crash was reported on Idaho Highway 9 and Mica Mountain.