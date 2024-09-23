Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Tuesday
Nicole Janmarie Pew, 40, of Genesee, and Tyson Jerome Lepinski, 39, of Lincoln, Mont.
Wednesday
Nickolas Mathew Whitman, 25, and Makalah Rayne Taylor, 24, both of Pullman
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Feb. 7
Trophimus Kiprotich, 27, and Judith Jerop, 25, both of Pullman
Monday
Juan Jose Arciniegas Cuellar, 22, and Kassandra Iliana Aguilar, 20, both of Pullman
Isaiah Booker T. Lampman, 26, and Alex Zucca, 25, both of Pullman
Morgan Sheldon Scharff, 32, and Carol Denise Keel, 28, both of Pullman
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:48 a.m. — School bus violations were reported on South Grand Avenue and Valley Road.
7:59 p.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old woman for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree assault on a police officer on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
Thursday
11:21 a.m. — A car window was smashed on the 1300 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.
2:48 p.m. — Police arrested a juvenile male on a warrant in Pullman.
5:15 p.m. — Sushi and flowers were reported stolen from the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:33 p.m. — Jewelry was reported stolen from the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
11:15 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital after a fall on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.
Friday
1:44 a.m. — A coat was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:16 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on G Street in Albion
8 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital following a report of abnormal behavior on Bluff Street in Palouse.
Thursday
12:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Main Street in Farmington.
5:44 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Morton Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:07 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of East C Street.
10:20 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
Thursday
11:50 a.m. — Medication was reported stolen from Safeway.
3:30 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
Friday
6:09 a.m. — A resident was reported yelling at people and banging on doors on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:20 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
11:18 p.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.
Thursday
3:35 p.m. — Threats were reported on Mill Road in Moscow.
6:41 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.