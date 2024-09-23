Public Records

Friday

1:44 a.m. — A coat was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

5:16 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on G Street in Albion

8 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital following a report of abnormal behavior on Bluff Street in Palouse.

Thursday

12:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Main Street in Farmington.

5:44 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Morton Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

10:07 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of East C Street.

10:20 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

Thursday

11:50 a.m. — Medication was reported stolen from Safeway.

3:30 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

Friday

6:09 a.m. — A resident was reported yelling at people and banging on doors on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:20 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Juliaetta.

11:18 p.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.

Thursday

3:35 p.m. — Threats were reported on Mill Road in Moscow.

6:41 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.