Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:16 a.m. — A telephone scam was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Orion Drive.

10:36 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.

4:56 p.m. — Threats were made on the 2500 block of Northeast Hopkins Court.

6:39 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

6:52 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

1:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a civil dispute on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

Four noninjury crashes were reported Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

9:40 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Washington State Route 270.

11:22 a.m. — A bottle of oil was thrown at a vehicle on East Main Street.

6:39 p.m. — Snowballs were reportedly hurled at a driver on Northeast Northwood Drive.

Monday

5 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

Six noninjury collisions were reported Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

12:13 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.

9:34 a.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.

1:32 p.m. — An aggravated patient was treated for cuts on their hand after punching a window on the 500 block of Southwest Cityview Street.

3:32 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1400 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.

3:55 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Southeast Shoemaker Place.

6:06 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for alleged first-degree malicious mischief, stalking and reckless driving after reportedly following an ex-partner all day, cutting him off in traffic and ramming into his vehicle on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

7:15 p.m. — Juveniles supposedly stole a $79 bag of Kratom on the 400 block of East Main Street.

8:08 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Friday

10:38 a.m. — A three vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.

Saturday

8:48 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Washington Street.

Sunday

9:44 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Martin Stadium following a report of someone building a snowman on the football field.

Two noninjury crashes were reported Sunday in Pullman.