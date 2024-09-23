Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:16 a.m. — A telephone scam was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Orion Drive.
10:36 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:56 p.m. — Threats were made on the 2500 block of Northeast Hopkins Court.
6:39 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
6:52 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
1:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a civil dispute on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
Four noninjury crashes were reported Saturday in Pullman.
Sunday
9:40 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Washington State Route 270.
11:22 a.m. — A bottle of oil was thrown at a vehicle on East Main Street.
6:39 p.m. — Snowballs were reportedly hurled at a driver on Northeast Northwood Drive.
Monday
5 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Six noninjury collisions were reported Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
12:13 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
9:34 a.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.
1:32 p.m. — An aggravated patient was treated for cuts on their hand after punching a window on the 500 block of Southwest Cityview Street.
3:32 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from the 1400 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
3:55 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Southeast Shoemaker Place.
6:06 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for alleged first-degree malicious mischief, stalking and reckless driving after reportedly following an ex-partner all day, cutting him off in traffic and ramming into his vehicle on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
7:15 p.m. — Juveniles supposedly stole a $79 bag of Kratom on the 400 block of East Main Street.
8:08 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:38 a.m. — A three vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.
Saturday
8:48 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Washington Street.
Sunday
9:44 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Martin Stadium following a report of someone building a snowman on the football field.
Two noninjury crashes were reported Sunday in Pullman.
Monday
10:16 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
10:23 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Forest Way.
Tuesday
1:55 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
4:39 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:41 p.m. — Harassment was reported on North Mill Street in Colfax.
11:36 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on North Palouse Road in Colfax.
Three noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Whitman County.
Saturday
11:13 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant on U.S. Highway 195 in Thornton.
Sunday
11:53 p.m. — An injury one-vehicle roll over crash was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Pullman.
Monday
Three noninjury crashes were reported Monday in Whitman County.
MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
2:28 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Sixth and Main streets.
11:42 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of an unconscious person on the 1800 block of White Avenue.
11:55 a.m. — A noninjury crash blocked the intersection of A Street and Peterson Drive.
2:09 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman following a report of an unconscious person on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
Sunday
8:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of North Adams Street.
Monday
12:14 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of Truman Street.
2:59 p.m. — A male was reportedly harassing customers at Cafe Artista.
5:06 p.m. — A male reported someone hit his vehicle intentionally at Antique Mall on Main Street.
Tuesday
12:24 p.m. — A hazardous material was reported on the 900 block of West Sixth Street.
9:11 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
There were six reports of car crashes, cars sliding off the road and disabled vehicles Monday in Latah County.
Tuesday
10:46 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Fuzzy’s Tavern in Deary.