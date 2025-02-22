Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage license

Tuesday

Audrey Elisabeth Wolfgang, 26, and Levi Shane Shell, 28, both of Pullman

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriage license

Feb. 14

William Michael Konkel, 24, and Isabella Pauline Greco, 24, both in Pullman

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

2:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Paradise Street.

3:41 p.m. — An assault between two juveniles was reported in Pullman.

10:38 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Three noninjury crashes were reported Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

12:45 a.m. — Police arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of DUI arrest on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

3:43 a.m. — A fall with a possible head injury was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.

11:02 a.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.

11:36 a.m. — Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant on the 1100 block of Northeast Markley Drive.

11:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.

11:47 a.m. — Police responded to an assault involving juveniles in Pullman.

1:07 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on North Grand Avenue.

1:21 p.m. — Documents and cash were reported stolen in Pullman.

2:08 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported at the Sigma Chi fraternity.

3:51 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 500 block of Southwest Cityview Street.

5:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a cold theft on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.

3:05 p.m. — An unconscious patient was treated by EMS on the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.

4:47 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of individuals throwing snowballs at people walking on the Beasley Coliseum bridge on Northeast Stadium Way.

9:16 p.m. — An exit sign was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

10:34 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.

11:53 p.m. — Snow was reportedly thrown at windows on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Thursday