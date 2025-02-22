Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage license
Tuesday
Audrey Elisabeth Wolfgang, 26, and Levi Shane Shell, 28, both of Pullman
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage license
Feb. 14
William Michael Konkel, 24, and Isabella Pauline Greco, 24, both in Pullman
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
2:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
3:41 p.m. — An assault between two juveniles was reported in Pullman.
10:38 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Three noninjury crashes were reported Wednesday in Pullman.
Thursday
12:45 a.m. — Police arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of DUI arrest on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
3:43 a.m. — A fall with a possible head injury was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
11:02 a.m. — Threats were made on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
11:36 a.m. — Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant on the 1100 block of Northeast Markley Drive.
11:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.
11:47 a.m. — Police responded to an assault involving juveniles in Pullman.
1:07 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on North Grand Avenue.
1:21 p.m. — Documents and cash were reported stolen in Pullman.
2:08 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported at the Sigma Chi fraternity.
3:51 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 500 block of Southwest Cityview Street.
5:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a cold theft on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
2:45 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.
3:05 p.m. — An unconscious patient was treated by EMS on the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.
4:47 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of individuals throwing snowballs at people walking on the Beasley Coliseum bridge on Northeast Stadium Way.
9:16 p.m. — An exit sign was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
10:34 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
11:53 p.m. — Snow was reportedly thrown at windows on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Thursday
9:24 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
Friday
5:17 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from the 1000 block of East College Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:40 a.m. — Harassment was reported on East Whitman Street in Palouse.
4:12 p.m. — A broken water main was reported on North West Street in Colfax.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Wednesday in Whitman County.
Thursday
6:54 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital for injuries during a one-vehicle crash on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.
5:49 p.m. — Fraud was reported on East Shady Lane in Palouse.
6:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on South Howard Street in Tekoa.
7:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute on Brown Road in Pullman.
Two noninjury collisions were reported Thursday in Whitman County.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:01 a.m. — A fall was reported at the Vandal Health Clinic on Ash Street.
1:17 p.m. — One person was arrested following a theft at Walmart.
3:12 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Seventh Street.
3:27 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow.
10:45 p.m. — A person was reported missing from the 600 block of North Almon street.
10:51 a.m. — A vehicle break-in was reported at the Moose Lodge.
Thursday
7:41 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
3:02 p.m. — Police heard a report of a vehicle that went up on a curb and almost hit a person on Sixth and Line street.
3:05 p.m. — Property damage was reported on 200 block of College Avenue.
4:58 p.m. — Police heard a report of a person harassing guests at Fairbridge Inn.
6:52 p.m. — A dresser, bookcase and wall display was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of Baker Street.
8:35 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported blocking Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
11:37 p.m. — A disorderly female was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:57 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Park Road in Deary.
Thursday
4:18 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Flannigan Creek Road.