Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 27, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

5:17 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

10:54 a.m. — A patient experiencing a mental health crisis was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

5:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

6:18 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from Alpha Sigma Phi on the 700 block of Northeast Linden Street.

7:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

8:45 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

A noninjury crash and two hit-and-run collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

12:50 a.m. — An assault was reported on Northeast California Street.

6:54 a.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

12:22 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

1:43 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and a hate crime offense following an altercation reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:47 p.m. — Flooding was reported on Southeast Fairmont Road.

4:23 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

11:42 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for supposed fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Hall Drive.

A noninjury collision and a hit-and-run crash were reported Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

11:22 a.m. — A bottle of oil was reportedly thrown at a vehicle during a road rage incident on East Main Street.

6:39 p.m. — A driver was reportedly hit with a snowball on Northeast Northwood Drive.

Monday

9:01 a.m. — A patient exhibiting abnormal behavior was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street.

3:01 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

3:44 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Ridgeview Court.

4:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

4:14 p.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant on South Grand Avenue.

5:33 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

6:28 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

A noninjury crash and a hit-and-run collision were reported Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

9:11 a.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

11:44 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Gray Lane.

2:13 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.

3:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

9:38 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.

Two hit-and-run collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Friday

10:57 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of East College Mall.

Saturday

4:21 a.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Sunday

12:40 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Monday

4:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Harassment was reported twice in Pullman Monday.

Tuesday

11:56 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

4:12 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:31 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Colfax.

8:01 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Saturday

Flooded roadways were reported Saturday in Pullman, Oakesdale, St. John, Garfield, Colfax and Palouse.

Sunday

3:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.

3:41 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested during an alleged assault on East Bartlett Street in Oakesdale.

Flooded roadways were reported Sunday in Pullman, Oakesdale, St. John, Garfield, Colfax and Rosalia.

Monday

4:42 p.m. — Threats were made on South Main Street in Colfax.

Tuesday

12:24 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.

6:25 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from South Fairview Avenue in Rosalia.

7:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested a juvenile following a domestic dispute on South Main Street in Colfax.

Fraud was reported twice Tuesday in Whitman County.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

11:37 a.m. — Drugs were reported at the University of Idaho.

10:32 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Harold Avenue.

A noninjury crash and three hit and run collisions were reported Friday in Moscow.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes Friday in Moscow.

Saturday

12:47 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.

4:13 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Main Street.

5:07 p.m. — Officers arrested a woman following a domestic dispute reported on the 300 block of East E Street.

7:56 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 2200 block of White Avenue.

9:07 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.

9:42 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Spotswood Street.

Sunday

2:48 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1200 block of Ponderosa Drive.

7:51 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

Police responded to two domestic disputes Sunday in Pullman.

Flooded roadways were reported Sunday across Moscow.

Monday

1:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 800 block of Rayburn Street.

1:22 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Campus Drive and transported to Gritman Medical Center.

Tuesday

10:04 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Cherry streets.

10:09 a.m. — A vehicle hit a tree on the 500 block of South Main Street. There were no injuries.

10:21 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

5:37 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1000 block of Idaho State Highway 3 in Juliaetta.

10:57 p.m. Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Little Bear Ridge Road in Troy.

Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Friday in Latah County.

Saturday

9:37 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Second Avenue in Deary.

4:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.

Sunday

11:09 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Clinton Lane in Harvard.

7:01 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Mix Road in Moscow.

10:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Juliaetta.

Flooded roadways were reported Sunday in Potlatch, Kendrick and Moscow.

Monday

1:01 p.m. — Grand theft was reported in Troy.

4:07 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Walnut Street in Genesee.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 27
Moscow architect looks at Russell Elementary’s future
Local NewsFeb. 27
Protection order in Opgenorth case denied
Local NewsFeb. 27
Senate OKs resolution creating ‘Traditional Family Month’
Local NewsFeb. 27
Bill to limit absentee voting fails to advance
Related
Pullman Chamber of Commerce votes to pay for members’ right-of-way use permits
Local NewsFeb. 27
Pullman Chamber of Commerce votes to pay for members’ right-of-way use permits
Blood banks looking for donors
Local NewsFeb. 27
Blood banks looking for donors
Pullman Farmers Market moving online under new name with change of leadership
Local NewsFeb. 27
Pullman Farmers Market moving online under new name with change of leadership
Man injured, transported to hospital in Moscow by apparent self-inflicted gunshot
Local NewsFeb. 27
Man injured, transported to hospital in Moscow by apparent self-inflicted gunshot
Little weighing merits and flaws of private school tax credit
Local NewsFeb. 26
Little weighing merits and flaws of private school tax credit
Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns
Local NewsFeb. 26
Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns
Latah prosecutor wants limits put on Bryan Kohberger’s alibi options
Local NewsFeb. 26
Latah prosecutor wants limits put on Bryan Kohberger’s alibi options
Federal firings could pinch services at Corps and BPA
Local NewsFeb. 26
Federal firings could pinch services at Corps and BPA
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy