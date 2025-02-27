Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

5:17 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

10:54 a.m. — A patient experiencing a mental health crisis was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

5:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

6:18 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from Alpha Sigma Phi on the 700 block of Northeast Linden Street.

7:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

8:45 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

A noninjury crash and two hit-and-run collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.

Saturday

12:50 a.m. — An assault was reported on Northeast California Street.

6:54 a.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

12:22 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

1:43 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and a hate crime offense following an altercation reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:47 p.m. — Flooding was reported on Southeast Fairmont Road.

4:23 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

11:42 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for supposed fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Hall Drive.

A noninjury collision and a hit-and-run crash were reported Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

11:22 a.m. — A bottle of oil was reportedly thrown at a vehicle during a road rage incident on East Main Street.

6:39 p.m. — A driver was reportedly hit with a snowball on Northeast Northwood Drive.

Monday

9:01 a.m. — A patient exhibiting abnormal behavior was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street.

3:01 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

3:44 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Ridgeview Court.

4:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

4:14 p.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant on South Grand Avenue.

5:33 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

6:28 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

A noninjury crash and a hit-and-run collision were reported Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

9:11 a.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

11:44 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Gray Lane.

2:13 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.

3:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

9:38 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.

Two hit-and-run collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Friday

10:57 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of East College Mall.

Saturday

4:21 a.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Sunday

12:40 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Monday

4:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

Harassment was reported twice in Pullman Monday.

Tuesday

11:56 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

4:12 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:31 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Colfax.

8:01 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.