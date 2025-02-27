Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:17 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
10:54 a.m. — A patient experiencing a mental health crisis was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
6:18 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from Alpha Sigma Phi on the 700 block of Northeast Linden Street.
7:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
8:45 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
A noninjury crash and two hit-and-run collisions were reported Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
12:50 a.m. — An assault was reported on Northeast California Street.
6:54 a.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
12:22 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
1:43 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and a hate crime offense following an altercation reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:47 p.m. — Flooding was reported on Southeast Fairmont Road.
4:23 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:42 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for supposed fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Hall Drive.
A noninjury collision and a hit-and-run crash were reported Saturday in Pullman.
Sunday
11:22 a.m. — A bottle of oil was reportedly thrown at a vehicle during a road rage incident on East Main Street.
6:39 p.m. — A driver was reportedly hit with a snowball on Northeast Northwood Drive.
Monday
9:01 a.m. — A patient exhibiting abnormal behavior was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street.
3:01 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
3:44 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Ridgeview Court.
4:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:14 p.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant on South Grand Avenue.
5:33 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
6:28 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
A noninjury crash and a hit-and-run collision were reported Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
9:11 a.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
11:44 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Gray Lane.
2:13 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
3:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
9:38 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.
Two hit-and-run collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:57 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of East College Mall.
Saturday
4:21 a.m. — Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault following a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Sunday
12:40 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Monday
4:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Harassment was reported twice in Pullman Monday.
Tuesday
11:56 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
4:12 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:31 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Colfax.
8:01 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.
Saturday
Flooded roadways were reported Saturday in Pullman, Oakesdale, St. John, Garfield, Colfax and Palouse.
Sunday
3:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.
3:41 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested during an alleged assault on East Bartlett Street in Oakesdale.
Flooded roadways were reported Sunday in Pullman, Oakesdale, St. John, Garfield, Colfax and Rosalia.
Monday
4:42 p.m. — Threats were made on South Main Street in Colfax.
Tuesday
12:24 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.
6:25 p.m. — A patient experiencing an overdose was taken to the hospital from South Fairview Avenue in Rosalia.
7:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested a juvenile following a domestic dispute on South Main Street in Colfax.
Fraud was reported twice Tuesday in Whitman County.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:37 a.m. — Drugs were reported at the University of Idaho.
10:32 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Harold Avenue.
A noninjury crash and three hit and run collisions were reported Friday in Moscow.
Officers responded to two domestic disputes Friday in Moscow.
Saturday
12:47 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.
4:13 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Main Street.
5:07 p.m. — Officers arrested a woman following a domestic dispute reported on the 300 block of East E Street.
7:56 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 2200 block of White Avenue.
9:07 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.
9:42 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Spotswood Street.
Sunday
2:48 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1200 block of Ponderosa Drive.
7:51 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
Police responded to two domestic disputes Sunday in Pullman.
Flooded roadways were reported Sunday across Moscow.
Monday
1:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 800 block of Rayburn Street.
1:22 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Campus Drive and transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Tuesday
10:04 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Cherry streets.
10:09 a.m. — A vehicle hit a tree on the 500 block of South Main Street. There were no injuries.
10:21 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on A and Baker streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:37 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1000 block of Idaho State Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
10:57 p.m. Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Little Bear Ridge Road in Troy.
Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Friday in Latah County.
Saturday
9:37 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
4:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
11:09 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Clinton Lane in Harvard.
7:01 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Mix Road in Moscow.
10:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Juliaetta.
Flooded roadways were reported Sunday in Potlatch, Kendrick and Moscow.
Monday
1:01 p.m. — Grand theft was reported in Troy.
4:07 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Walnut Street in Genesee.