Public Records

LATAH COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Feb. 21
John Trapper Carlos Askins, 27, of Palouse, and Heidi Nicole Calanchini, 22, of Potlatch.
Charles Lavern Lytle, 78, and Susanna Marie Lewis, 63, both of Juliaetta.
Monday
Micah Ben-Chesed Tindell, 26, and Deborah Lorraine Yantis, 24, both of Deary.
Jeremiah Scott Schroeder, 33, of Boise, and Jocelyn Charis Meyer, 25, of Troy.
Tuesday
Katriana Louisa Maybee, 23, and Tia Reneh Maes, 22, both of Moscow.
Timothy James Ficarro, 46, and Michelle Suffrona Henry, 51, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Jeffrey Judkins Williams-Chavez, 25, and Jessica Janelle Clifford, 33, both of Moscow.
Konrad Feguson Kumley, 28, of Moscow, and Rachel Christine Michaels, 27, of Troy.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriage licenses
Feb. 21
Amelia Anne Anderson, 33, and Juniper Morgan Marsh, 25, both of Pullman.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
2:21 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast King Drive.
4:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
6:48 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Thursday
12:56 a.m. — An injury crash was reported on the 200 block of Tate Cut Off Road.
8:13 a.m. — Multiple hotel guests reported a male knocking on doors and identifying himself as a prostitute during the night.
10:20 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old female for suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault at Phi Gamma Delta on Opal Street.
Friday
12:19 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old female for suspicion of fourth-degree assault at Acacia Fraternity on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Thursday
12:56 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from Tate Cut Off Road in Palouse after police responded to a possible car crash.
2:13 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on State Route 23 in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:04 a.m. — A fire was extinguished on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
10:33 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.
6:39 p.m. — A moose was seen on Tamarack and Ponderosa drives.
Thursday
1:15 p.m. — A moose was reported on Ponderosa and Tamarack drives.
2:17 p.m. — WinCo reported 11 thefts since Dec. 8
6:08 p.m. — A hostile female was reported at Fairbridge Inn.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:06 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 500 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.
4:07 p.m. — A theft was reported on State Street in Juliaetta.
Thursday
10:26 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Kinman Lane in Princeton.