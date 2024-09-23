Public Records

8:13 a.m. — Multiple hotel guests reported a male knocking on doors and identifying himself as a prostitute during the night.

10:20 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old female for suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault at Phi Gamma Delta on Opal Street.

Friday

12:19 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old female for suspicion of fourth-degree assault at Acacia Fraternity on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

12:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Thursday

12:56 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital from Tate Cut Off Road in Palouse after police responded to a possible car crash.

2:13 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on State Route 23 in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

9:04 a.m. — A fire was extinguished on the 1900 block of White Avenue.

10:33 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.

6:39 p.m. — A moose was seen on Tamarack and Ponderosa drives.

Thursday

1:15 p.m. — A moose was reported on Ponderosa and Tamarack drives.

2:17 p.m. — WinCo reported 11 thefts since Dec. 8

6:08 p.m. — A hostile female was reported at Fairbridge Inn.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:06 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 500 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.

4:07 p.m. — A theft was reported on State Street in Juliaetta.

Thursday

10:26 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Kinman Lane in Princeton.