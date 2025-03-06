Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:13 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.

8:58 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on North Grand Avenue.

11:12 a.m. — An assault involving two juveniles was reported in Pullman.

1:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Cayuse Street.

3:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.

10:53 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault following a physical altercation reported on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

Saturday

12:51 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

4:31 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.

10:27 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman for supposed fourth-degree assault on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.

11:46 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.

Two domestic disputes were reported Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

2:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Southeast South Street.

4:38 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:27 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

8:54 p.m. — A hit and run crash was reported on the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.

Monday

10 a.m. — A debit card was reported stolen from Charlotte Street.

11:04 a.m. — Mail was reported stolen from Hillside Drive.

12:34 p.m. — Police arrested a 43-year-old man for suspicion of residential burglary and violating a no-contact order on the 1200 block of Northeast Williams Drive.

8:10 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a three-car crash on Whitman Street and North Grand Avenue.

Tuesday

2:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Shaw Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

3:45 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 3500 block of Northeast Antelope Trail.

Saturday

6:54 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital following an injury vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on Southeast Nevada Street.

8:22 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Officers responded to two hit-and-run collisions Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

12:19 a.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Cougar Way.

Monday

2:32 a.m. — Police responded to a report of individuals trying door handles on vehicles parked on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

4:23 p.m. — A dead animal and condom were found on the hood of a vehicle on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:27 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old for suspicion of DUI on North Main Street in Colfax.

9:52 a.m. — Harassment was reported on East Golgotha Street in Colfax.

1:41 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Lamb Road in Endicott.

2:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on Southeast Aerie Street in Malden.

8:07 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Whitman County.

Saturday

9:03 a.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested during a supposed domestic dispute on West California Street in Garfield.

9:14 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Fowler Avenue in Diamond.

12:54 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Tensed Road in Farmington.

11:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.