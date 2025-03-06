Sections
March 6, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:13 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.

8:58 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on North Grand Avenue.

11:12 a.m. — An assault involving two juveniles was reported in Pullman.

1:58 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Cayuse Street.

3:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.

10:53 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault following a physical altercation reported on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

Saturday

12:51 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

4:31 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.

10:27 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman for supposed fourth-degree assault on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.

11:46 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.

Two domestic disputes were reported Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

2:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Southeast South Street.

4:38 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:27 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

8:54 p.m. — A hit and run crash was reported on the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.

Monday

10 a.m. — A debit card was reported stolen from Charlotte Street.

11:04 a.m. — Mail was reported stolen from Hillside Drive.

12:34 p.m. — Police arrested a 43-year-old man for suspicion of residential burglary and violating a no-contact order on the 1200 block of Northeast Williams Drive.

8:10 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a three-car crash on Whitman Street and North Grand Avenue.

Tuesday

2:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Shaw Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

3:45 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 3500 block of Northeast Antelope Trail.

Saturday

6:54 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital following an injury vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on Southeast Nevada Street.

8:22 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Officers responded to two hit-and-run collisions Saturday in Pullman.

Sunday

12:19 a.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Cougar Way.

Monday

2:32 a.m. — Police responded to a report of individuals trying door handles on vehicles parked on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

4:23 p.m. — A dead animal and condom were found on the hood of a vehicle on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:27 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old for suspicion of DUI on North Main Street in Colfax.

9:52 a.m. — Harassment was reported on East Golgotha Street in Colfax.

1:41 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Lamb Road in Endicott.

2:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on Southeast Aerie Street in Malden.

8:07 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Whitman County.

Saturday

9:03 a.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested during a supposed domestic dispute on West California Street in Garfield.

9:14 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Fowler Avenue in Diamond.

12:54 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Tensed Road in Farmington.

11:48 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

Sunday

11:04 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Whitman County.

Monday

10:09 a.m. — A Craigslist scam was reported on Hayward Road in Pullman.

Tuesday

12:02 a.m. — An assault was reported on Cooper Street in Colfax.

6:29 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of DUI in Tekoa.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

7:22 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Mobil Gas Station on Troy Road.

11:41 a.m. — Drugs were reportedly found in a Goodwill donation on Warbonnet Drive.

4:26 p.m. — Officers responded to a controlled substance problem on South Main Street.

5:37 p.m. — Drugs were reported on West Pullman Road.

6:21 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on South Jackson Street.

9:16 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.

11:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.

Two noninjury crashes and a hit-and-run collision were reported Friday in Moscow.

Saturday

2:15 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

8:50 a.m. — Drugs were reported on West A Street.

12:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Bonnie Court.

4:25 p.m. — Car keys were reported stolen on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.

7:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.

10:39 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.

11:20 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Sweet Avenue.

Sunday

12:47 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.

4:52 p.m. — Harassment was reported on South Blaine Street.

5:14 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Troy Road.

9:10 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Winco.

11:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on West Sixth Street.

Officers responded to three domestic disputes Sunday in Moscow.

Monday

7:21 a.m. — A vehicle hit a retaining wall and lamppost on Sixth and Jackson Street. There were no injuries.

9:40 a.m. — A theft was reported at Spence Hardware.

2:48 p.m. — A theft was reported at Target.

7:02 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of East C Street.

Tuesday

4:41 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

9:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of East Fifth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Sunday

11:38 a.m. — An injury crash was reported on Palouse River Emerald Road in Bovill.

5:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Big Bear Ridge Road in Deary.

Monday

3:46 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1700 block of Idaho Highway 99 in Troy.

12:06 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Idaho Highway 95 and Uniontown Road.

2:14 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Nora Creek Road in Troy.

2:23 p.m. — A car crash was reported on Idaho Highway 99 in Troy.

Tuesday

10:34 p.m. — Possession of paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.

