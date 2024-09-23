Public Records

LATAH COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Feb. 28

Grishma Sapkota, 19, and Ahanaf Sarwar Rose, 20, both of Moscow

Aga Edema Gelgie, 35, and Bilise Dhako Kito, 29, both of Pullman

Monday

Thomas Rey Dodge, Jr., 47, and Christina Marie Dodge, 41, both of Moscow

Benjamin Luke Graham, 20, and Katharine M. Vanderbilt, 19, both of Moscow

Aaron Wade Morris, 28, and Shaylah Ragene Ney, 27, both of Genesee

Tuesday

Zackary Keith Adams, 24, and Ashlyn Abagail Morris, 23, both of Moscow

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

1:53 p.m. — Police charged a 19-year-old female with fourth-degree assault on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:19 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Earthtone Court.

6:29 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported on Center Street and South Grand Avenue. One person was transported to PRH.

9:21 p.m. — One person was transported to PRH following a reported overdose on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

Thursday

8:53 a.m. — A driver reported hitting a pedestrian who walked away on Valley Road and Brandi Way.

4:39 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Marcia Drive.

10:03 a.m. — A driver was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

WSU POLICE

Thursday