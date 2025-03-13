Sections
Local NewsMarch 13, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:10 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Clifford Street.

10:21 a.m. — An injury vehicle versus pedestrian crash was reported on Northeast Brandi Way.

2:59 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief following a reported domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

5:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.

6:27 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after experiencing an overdose in Pullman.

Saturday

4:54 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

9:41 p.m. — Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195.

11:13 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged DUI on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Sunday

11:26 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

2:53 p.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.

10:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Southwest Blaine Street.

Two hit-and-run collisions were reported Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

1:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly violating a court order on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.

2:22 p.m. — Credit card fraud was reported in Pullman.

6:09 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for supposedly violating a protection order on the 500 block of Northeast Morton Street.

8:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

Tuesday

2:53 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Southwest Cityview Street.

5:15 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

Wednesday

12:52 a.m. — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for three counts of alleged third-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer and DUI on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

4:22 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.

WSU POLICE

Friday

2:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

Saturday

10:38 a.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Monday

11:52 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Southeast Stadium Way.

Tuesday

3:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

5:09 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on East Grimes Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:20 a.m. — Harassment was reported on North C Street in Farmington.

1:06 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen on North Main Street in Colfax.

2 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Sommers Road in Colfax.

Two noninjury collisions were reported Friday in Whitman County.

Saturday

7:58 p.m. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for alleged first-degree driving with a suspended license on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.

8:44 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on South G Street in Colfax.

3:19 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Crumbaker Road in Colfax.

10:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Almota Road in Colfax.

Monday

1:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Main Street in Albion.

2:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported on East Nob Hill Street in St. John.

3:47 p.m. — Drugs were reported on Wilma Drive in Clarkston.

5:19 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.

Tuesday

10:38 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on North F Street in Albion.

11:15 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old woman during an alleged assault reported on South Bryant Boulevard in St. John.

5:04 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.

6:56 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Wawawai Road in Colton.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

7:46 a.m. — An injured moose was seen on the 1600 block of Orchard Avenue.

9:51 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1500 block of East B Street.

Saturday

2:46 p.m. — Diapers were reported stolen from Walmart.

Sunday

12:32 a.m. — Police arrested a female following a reported domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.

Monday

8:05 a.m. — A skunk was reportedly charging at people and cars on the 1700 block of East F Street.

2:37 p.m. — A package was stolen from a porch on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.

3:34 p.m. — Police arrested a person on a warrant on the 300 block of East C Street.

4:11 p.m. — Police arrested a male following a report that he was drinking and screaming on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

Tuesday

12:27 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

5:18 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

2:10 p.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported at Fuzzy’s Bar in Deary.

5:04 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Howell Road in Troy.

10:43 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of North Ninth Street in Kendrick.

Sunday

5:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.

Monday

7:56 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.

9:21 p.m. — Drugs were reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

Tuesday

11 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

