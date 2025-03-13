Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:10 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Clifford Street.

10:21 a.m. — An injury vehicle versus pedestrian crash was reported on Northeast Brandi Way.

2:59 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief following a reported domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

5:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.

6:27 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after experiencing an overdose in Pullman.

Saturday

4:54 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

9:41 p.m. — Officers arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195.

11:13 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged DUI on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Sunday

11:26 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

2:53 p.m. — Threats were made in Pullman.

10:09 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Southwest Blaine Street.

Two hit-and-run collisions were reported Sunday in Pullman.

Monday

1:33 p.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly violating a court order on the 3100 block of Northwest Cottonwood Lane.

2:22 p.m. — Credit card fraud was reported in Pullman.

6:09 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for supposedly violating a protection order on the 500 block of Northeast Morton Street.

8:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

Tuesday

2:53 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Southwest Cityview Street.

5:15 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

Wednesday

12:52 a.m. — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for three counts of alleged third-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer and DUI on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

4:22 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.

WSU POLICE

Friday

2:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

Saturday

10:38 a.m. — Drugs were reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Monday

11:52 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Southeast Stadium Way.

Tuesday

3:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

5:09 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on East Grimes Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:20 a.m. — Harassment was reported on North C Street in Farmington.

1:06 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen on North Main Street in Colfax.

2 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Sommers Road in Colfax.