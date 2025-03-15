Sections
Local NewsMarch 15, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:54 a.m. — Threats were made on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

12:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.

3:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

8:17 p.m. — A juvenile was arrested for alleged harassment and malicious mischief following a domestic dispute reported in Pullman.

Fraud was reported twice Wednesday in Pullman.

Thursday

1:25 p.m. — Officers arrested a 54-year-old man during an alleged domestic dispute reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.

3:41 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of West Main Street.

4:52 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

8:10 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Morton Street.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

5 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old woman for alleged disorderly conduct, assault and vandalism following a burglary reported on South Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.

5:05 p.m. — Theft was reported on Nelson Road in Garfield.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:36 a.m. — Theft was reported at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.

9:59 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Latah Recovery Center on South Main Street.

10:12 a.m. — Officers arrested a man who was reportedly trespassing at Gritman Hospital on South Main Street.

10:57 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.

4:15 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

9:37 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

Harassment was reported twice Wednesday in Moscow.

Thursday

11:44 a.m. — Police arrested a woman for suspicion of DUI on South Almon Street.

5:52 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

11:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Crestview Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute reported on the 1200 block of Scoville Road in Potlatch.

Thursday

9:26 a.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on the 100 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.

