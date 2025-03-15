Public Records

5:05 p.m. — Theft was reported on Nelson Road in Garfield.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:36 a.m. — Theft was reported at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.

9:59 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Latah Recovery Center on South Main Street.

10:12 a.m. — Officers arrested a man who was reportedly trespassing at Gritman Hospital on South Main Street.

10:57 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.

4:15 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

9:37 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

Harassment was reported twice Wednesday in Moscow.

Thursday

11:44 a.m. — Police arrested a woman for suspicion of DUI on South Almon Street.

5:52 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

11:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Crestview Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute reported on the 1200 block of Scoville Road in Potlatch.

Thursday

9:26 a.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on the 100 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.