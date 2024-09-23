Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

6:48 p.m. — Keys were reportedly stolen from the 400 block of East Main Street.

8:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.

10:59 p.m. — A 20-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possessing marijuana underaged on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

Saturday

11:21 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Footloose Drive.

1:02 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

2:56 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree driving with a suspended license on North Grand Avenue.

3:07 p.m. — A debit card was reported stolen on the 1000 block of East Main Street.

4:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:42 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

6:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

7:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of North B Street.

8:53 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree trespassing on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

10:56 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Sunday

1:34 a.m. — Customers reportedly made harassing and racist comments on the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street.

12:34 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Lori Court.

4:32 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

Monday

8:24 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle injury crash reported on Southeast Terre View Drive.

8:31 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

3:34 p.m. — Drugs were reported in Pullman.

8:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

8:19 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.

8:20 p.m. — Eluding was reported on North Grand Avenue.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

8:25 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.

10:37 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

11:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Gray Lane.

5:17 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.

Eight non-injury collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

2:43 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

8:39 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.

8:57 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:19 p.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on South Mill Street in Colfax.

Friday

12:19 a.m. — Drugs were reported on East Alder Street in Tekoa.

Saturday

12:14 a.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.

7:29 a.m. — Theft was reported on Washington State Route 27 in Tekoa.

9:43 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Trestle Creek Road in Thornton.

4:18 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest in Spokane.

5:49 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Saturday in Whitman County.

Sunday

12:16 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on West McCoy Street in Oakesdale.

3:31 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Hume Road in Colfax.

4:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for an alleged DUI on Washington State Route 195 in Colfax.

Monday