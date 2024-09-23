Sections
Local NewsMarch 20, 2025

Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

6:48 p.m. — Keys were reportedly stolen from the 400 block of East Main Street.

8:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.

10:59 p.m. — A 20-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possessing marijuana underaged on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

Saturday

11:21 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Footloose Drive.

1:02 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

2:56 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree driving with a suspended license on North Grand Avenue.

3:07 p.m. — A debit card was reported stolen on the 1000 block of East Main Street.

4:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:42 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

6:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

7:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of North B Street.

8:53 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree trespassing on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

10:56 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Sunday

1:34 a.m. — Customers reportedly made harassing and racist comments on the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street.

12:34 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Lori Court.

4:32 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

Monday

8:24 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle injury crash reported on Southeast Terre View Drive.

8:31 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

3:34 p.m. — Drugs were reported in Pullman.

8:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

8:19 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.

8:20 p.m. — Eluding was reported on North Grand Avenue.

Three noninjury collisions were reported Monday in Pullman.

Tuesday

8:25 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.

10:37 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

11:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Gray Lane.

5:17 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.

Eight non-injury collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

2:43 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

8:39 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.

8:57 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:19 p.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on South Mill Street in Colfax.

Friday

12:19 a.m. — Drugs were reported on East Alder Street in Tekoa.

Saturday

12:14 a.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.

7:29 a.m. — Theft was reported on Washington State Route 27 in Tekoa.

9:43 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Trestle Creek Road in Thornton.

4:18 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest in Spokane.

5:49 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Saturday in Whitman County.

Sunday

12:16 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on West McCoy Street in Oakesdale.

3:31 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Hume Road in Colfax.

4:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for an alleged DUI on Washington State Route 195 in Colfax.

Monday

11:14 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Washington State Route 195 in Colton.

1:11 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from Stateline Road in Tekoa.

3:02 p.m. — Harassment was reported on South Summit Avenue in Rosalia.

Tuesday

4:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on Kitzmiller Road.

6:58 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Lancaster Road in Endicott.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

9:09 a.m. — Officers arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on the 1300 block of South Logan Street.

1:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.

1:29 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Lathen Street.

1:30 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of North Harding Street.

9:14 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 400 block of Moser Street.

10:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Harold Avenue.

Saturday

3:14 a.m. — Officers arrested a woman for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Drive.

7:51 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Main Street.

8:47 a.m. — Theft was reported at Palouse Habitat on the 300 block of North Main Street.

4:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of South Washington Street.

11:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

Sunday

2:50 a.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on East Sixth Street.

1:40 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of North Van Buren Street.

8:03 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary reported on the 900 block of Travois Way.

10:15 p.m. — A man was arrested for an alleged DUI on White Avenue.

Officers responded to two domestic disputes reported Sunday in Moscow.

Monday

7:37 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Sunnyside Avenue and struck an electrical box.

4:45 p.m. — Urinating in public was reported at Patti’s Kitchen.

6 p.m. — A firearm was reported stolen from the 800 block of East Eighth Street.

7:21 p.m. — An attempted assault was reported on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.

8:11 p.m. — A naked man was reportedly running around Lauder Avenue.

Tuesday

6:28 a.m. — A female was transported to the hospital following a report of abnormal behavior on the 1000 block of East F Street.

11:50 a.m. — Police heard a report of a black Audi traveling more than 100 mph on Pullman Road.

9:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of White Avenue.

Wednesday

1:26 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:31 a.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest at Sunset Mart on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.

8:45 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4300 block of Lenville Road in Moscow.

9:47 a.m. — A search warrant was executed on the 1000 block of Cones Circuit in Princeton.

12:39 p.m. — A scam attempt was made on the 1000 block of Frank Road in Moscow.

10:56 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 2000 block of Genesee Juliaetta Road in Genesee.

Saturday

2:17 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1000 block of Juliene Way in Moscow.

11:48 a.m. — An electrical hazard was reported on the 1600 block of Deep Creek Road in Potlatch.

4:10 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue in Moscow.

Sunday

1:15 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

5:28 p.m. — Shots were reportedly fired on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

Monday

Seven collisions or vehicle slide-offs were reported Monday in Latah County.

Tuesday

12:53 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Hodgson Road in Deary.

