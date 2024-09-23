Public Records

PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:48 p.m. — Keys were reportedly stolen from the 400 block of East Main Street.
8:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
10:59 p.m. — A 20-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possessing marijuana underaged on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
Saturday
11:21 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Footloose Drive.
1:02 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
2:56 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree driving with a suspended license on North Grand Avenue.
3:07 p.m. — A debit card was reported stolen on the 1000 block of East Main Street.
4:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:42 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
6:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
7:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of North B Street.
8:53 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree trespassing on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
10:56 p.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Sunday
1:34 a.m. — Customers reportedly made harassing and racist comments on the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street.
12:34 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Lori Court.
4:32 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
Monday
8:24 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle injury crash reported on Southeast Terre View Drive.
8:31 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:34 p.m. — Drugs were reported in Pullman.
8:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:19 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
8:20 p.m. — Eluding was reported on North Grand Avenue.
Three noninjury collisions were reported Monday in Pullman.
Tuesday
8:25 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.
10:37 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
11:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Gray Lane.
5:17 p.m. — Threats were made on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
Eight non-injury collisions were reported Tuesday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
2:43 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
8:39 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.
8:57 p.m. — Drugs were reported on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:19 p.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on South Mill Street in Colfax.
Friday
12:19 a.m. — Drugs were reported on East Alder Street in Tekoa.
Saturday
12:14 a.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on North Main Street in Colfax.
7:29 a.m. — Theft was reported on Washington State Route 27 in Tekoa.
9:43 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Trestle Creek Road in Thornton.
4:18 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest in Spokane.
5:49 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Saturday in Whitman County.
Sunday
12:16 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on West McCoy Street in Oakesdale.
3:31 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Hume Road in Colfax.
4:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for an alleged DUI on Washington State Route 195 in Colfax.
Monday
11:14 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Washington State Route 195 in Colton.
1:11 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital from Stateline Road in Tekoa.
3:02 p.m. — Harassment was reported on South Summit Avenue in Rosalia.
Tuesday
4:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on Kitzmiller Road.
6:58 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Lancaster Road in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:09 a.m. — Officers arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on the 1300 block of South Logan Street.
1:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
1:29 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Lathen Street.
1:30 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of North Harding Street.
9:14 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 400 block of Moser Street.
10:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Harold Avenue.
Saturday
3:14 a.m. — Officers arrested a woman for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Drive.
7:51 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Main Street.
8:47 a.m. — Theft was reported at Palouse Habitat on the 300 block of North Main Street.
4:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of South Washington Street.
11:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
Sunday
2:50 a.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on East Sixth Street.
1:40 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of North Van Buren Street.
8:03 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary reported on the 900 block of Travois Way.
10:15 p.m. — A man was arrested for an alleged DUI on White Avenue.
Officers responded to two domestic disputes reported Sunday in Moscow.
Monday
7:37 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Sunnyside Avenue and struck an electrical box.
4:45 p.m. — Urinating in public was reported at Patti’s Kitchen.
6 p.m. — A firearm was reported stolen from the 800 block of East Eighth Street.
7:21 p.m. — An attempted assault was reported on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
8:11 p.m. — A naked man was reportedly running around Lauder Avenue.
Tuesday
6:28 a.m. — A female was transported to the hospital following a report of abnormal behavior on the 1000 block of East F Street.
11:50 a.m. — Police heard a report of a black Audi traveling more than 100 mph on Pullman Road.
9:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2200 block of White Avenue.
Wednesday
1:26 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:31 a.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest at Sunset Mart on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
8:45 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4300 block of Lenville Road in Moscow.
9:47 a.m. — A search warrant was executed on the 1000 block of Cones Circuit in Princeton.
12:39 p.m. — A scam attempt was made on the 1000 block of Frank Road in Moscow.
10:56 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 2000 block of Genesee Juliaetta Road in Genesee.
Saturday
2:17 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1000 block of Juliene Way in Moscow.
11:48 a.m. — An electrical hazard was reported on the 1600 block of Deep Creek Road in Potlatch.
4:10 p.m. — Deputies performed a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue in Moscow.
Sunday
1:15 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
5:28 p.m. — Shots were reportedly fired on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Monday
Seven collisions or vehicle slide-offs were reported Monday in Latah County.
Tuesday
12:53 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Hodgson Road in Deary.